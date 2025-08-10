Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, said wars and armed conflicts endanger everyone’s security, so the resolution of any conflict is good news for the entire world.
Hungary FM: Donald Trump Proves Once Again He’s the President of Peace
The signing of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agreement marks a major step forward for global security, once again proving that Donald Trump is the president of peace, Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The signing of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agreement yesterday is not only a major step forward for security in the Caucasus region but also for global security,
he emphasized.
Donald Trump has once again proven that he is the president of peace. Here in Central Europe, we are hopeful that after the Pakistan–India, Iran–Israel, and Azerbaijan–Armenia conflicts, the war between Russia and Ukraine will also come to an end—perhaps in Alaska,
he added.
On Friday, the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia signed a U.S.-brokered peace treaty in Washington, bringing to a close a conflict between the two nations that had lasted for more than 35 years.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: AFP)
Balazs Orban: Viktor Orban's Leadership Prioritizes the Interests of Hungarian People
Those who aim to follow Hungary's example are also looking for a model that works.
Why Alaska?
The location of the Trump-Putin meeting is a major concession on Moscow's part, as the Russian president's security is at stake, security policy expert Attila Demko tells Magyar Nemzet.
PM Orban: Why Hungary Opted for Babies Over Migration
Hungary's Prime Minister outlines two schools of thought dividing the world into two camps on the issue.
PM Orban: A New World Is Knocking
According to Hungary's Prime Minister, Brussels and European leaders have missed their chance.
