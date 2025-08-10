PM Orban: A New World Is Knocking

"A new world is knocking. Trump and Putin will be meeting next Friday in Alaska. At long last, a real chance for peace. Alongside the Ukraine war, they could also reach an agreement on a new order for the world economy. This is in Hungary’s interest as well. Let’s hope they succeed," wrote Viktor Orban in the “Fighters’ Club” Facebook group.

The Prime Minister also noted that Brussels and European leaders had missed their opportunity: "there should have been a Europe–Russia summit, but they failed to act. A huge leadership mistake, a historic blunder. Once again, it will be the Americans and the Russians deciding about Europe. We can only watch and hope from the waiting room," he posted.

Viktor Orban: Young People, Get Started

The Prime Minister described the fixed 3% home loan program as a real breakthrough. "Jump on it, young people!" he encouraged.

The Prime Minister also noted that the heatwave has returned to Hungary. On that note, he remarked that his long-time critic Professor Keri seems to have suffered a heatstroke.

He’s raving about “the plague-stricken.” What a team — Azahriah calls us amoebas, Majka jokes about shooting me in the head, Professor Keri is talking plague. In the meantime, we await a cooldown. We fight for the truth! Fight against lies! the Prime Minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)