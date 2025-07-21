The government says the move aims to restore public trust, but many accuse the cabinet of trying to manipulate election conditions to its advantage. Recent polls indicate that Labour would only win about a third of the votes, the international V4NA news agency reported.

The Labour Party and Starmer's plan could backfire

Lowering the voting age is part of a wider electoral reform bill. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stated that the plan "breaks down barriers to participation" and fulfills Labour’s promise to extend voting rights to young people who are already "working, paying taxes, and serving in the military." Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali called the plan a "generational step forward."

The Votes at 16 campaign group, supported by youth organizations and MPs, argues that starting voting at a younger age encourages lifelong civic participation, addressing the UK’s declining voter turnout, which fell to 59.7 percent in the 2019 general election. They also argue that young people concerned about issues like climate change, education funding and post-Brexit opportunities deserve a say in shaping their future.

However, Kevin Hollinrake, Shadow Minister for Communities, told the Daily Mail that the move could undermine democracy. He said:

Even 16- and 17-year-olds themselves don’t think they’re ready to vote. Since only 18 percent said they would definitely take part in elections, it’s clear this is more about politics than principle.

A Merlin Strategy poll confirms that even teenagers are divided on lowering the voting age: of 500 surveyed 16- and 17-year-olds, 49 percent opposed the idea while 51 percent supported it.

When asked who they would vote for, 33 percent supported Labour, but Reform UK came in second with 20 percent. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage does not support the proposal, stating:

I don’t support it, but I’m encouraged by the number of young people turning to us. This is an attempt to manipulate the political system, but we intend to give them an unpleasant surprise.

Farage doesn’t support lowering the voting age to 16, despite 20% telling ITV News they’d vote Reform



As the government confirms it'll let 16 year olds vote in the next general election, @Nigel_Farage said: ‘I’m not in favour of it, but I’m really encouraged by the number of… pic.twitter.com/kXDwHJQtzu — ITV News (@itvnews) July 17, 2025

Most polls, however, still show that young people would vote for Labour if given the chance. According to a recent Focaldata survey, 35 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds support Labour.

Among 16 and 17 year olds, Labour and the Greens are set to take a majority of the vote. pic.twitter.com/L6SFZS5j7M — Focaldata (@focaldataHQ) July 18, 2025

Could Labour’s Plan Backfire After All?

The move could still backfire on the Labour government. Only 43 percent of young people support the UK’s two traditional parties, Labour and the Conservatives, and data show they sympathize with both left- and right-wing issues.

As far-left MPs like Zara Sultana and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are discussing the possibility of forming a Labour breakaway party, and with Reform UK achieving undeniable success in the last general election using social media to target young voters, Keir Starmer’s party could find itself squeezed from both sides.

A similar situation has already backfired for the British Left regarding migrants. Although the left-wing Labour Party has repeatedly tried to court mainly Muslim immigrants by promising easier registration and other benefits, in this year’s local elections, it was often independent Muslim candidates who defeated Labour candidates in traditional Labour strongholds.

This trend, which began in last year’s general election, continued in local elections, with pro-Gaza, single-issue independent candidates drawing traditional left-wing immigrant voters away from Labour. This year’s vote was particularly painful for Labour, as not only did Nigel Farage’s Reform UK gain ground, but so did the Greens and Liberal Democrats, while independent Muslim candidates also weakened the left’s position.