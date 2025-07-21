Sovereignty Protection Office: Pro-Migration Influence Funded Directly from Brussels

The direct funding distributed by Brussels plays an increasingly significant role in the operations of the progressive pressure network. By excluding member states from decision-making, the European Commission can allocate these resources according to its own political agenda. This is also true for the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, over which member states have no say, with a non-transparent selection process and anonymous experts participating in the decisions, the statement reads.

Brussels supports migration (Photo: AFP)

The funds support numerous pressure groups, including in Hungary, where recipients include the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, the Menedek Hungarian Association for Migrants, and the Subjective Values Foundation. Most of the recipients in Hungary also receive significant funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations which indicate the network-like nature of the operations,

the Sovereignty Protection Office points out.