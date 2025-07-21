Szuverenitásvédelmi Hivatalmigránsmigrációs politika
Sovereignty Protection Office: Pro-Migration Influence Funded Directly from Brussels

Pro-migration influence is taking place with direct funding from Brussels, the Sovereignty Protection Office announced in a statement sent to MTI on Monday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 21. 15:37
Migrants storming Europe (Photo: AFP)
The direct funding distributed by Brussels plays an increasingly significant role in the operations of the progressive pressure network. By excluding member states from decision-making, the European Commission can allocate these resources according to its own political agenda. This is also true for the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, over which member states have no say, with a non-transparent selection process and anonymous experts participating in the decisions, the statement reads.

Brüsszel támogatja a migrációt (Fotó: AFP)
Brussels supports migration (Photo: AFP)

The funds support numerous pressure groups, including in Hungary, where recipients include the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, the Menedek Hungarian Association for Migrants, and the Subjective Values Foundation. Most of the recipients in Hungary also receive significant funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations which indicate the network-like nature of the operations,

the Sovereignty Protection Office points out.

Pressure groups use their projects to support the arrival of migrants through migration management and to portray the process in a positive light to society, thereby diverting from member states’ migration policies. Strategic litigation carried out by these pressure groups plays a key role in this process, aiming to establish the primacy of EU law over national legislation in migration matters. This stealth transfer of authority poses a serious sovereignty protection risk, the statement noted.

The Sovereignty Protection Office warns that these pressure groups are using the funds from migration-related projects to force the Commission’s pro-migration policies onto member states.

 

This process may weaken our country’s social cohesion and serves not the interests of citizens, but solely the political and economic objectives of the progressive pressure network, the statement concluded.

Cover photo: Migrants storming Europe (Photo: AFP)

