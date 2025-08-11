Ukraine Invokes International Legal Norms, Flouts Them at Home

"Ukraine is sincerely grateful to Nordic-Baltic Leaders for their steadfast and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, as well as for the principled stance regarding the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our state," wrote the Budapest mission, citing Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha (Photo: AFP/Sergei Gapon)

According to the statement, Kyiv greatly appreciates diplomatic efforts, military assistance and the ramping up of pressure on Russia, which it described as “the path to a peace based on strength” — a path grounded in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and the norms of international law.

The leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight stressed in their joint declaration that they will continue to stand by Ukraine, working together with the United States and other partners to achieve a just and lasting peace, in line with the fundamental principles of international law and international treaties.