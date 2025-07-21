OroszországkülügyminiszterbrüsszeliSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Sends Message to Brussels Indicating Response on Energy

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto held important talks with representatives from Russia and Serbia. While Brussels is aggressively dismantling energy connections, the Hungarian government has a response.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 21.
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new high warehouse of Gyermelyi Zrt. in Gyermely on July 14, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs).
A series of flawed decisions by Brussels has put Europe in a very difficult position on the international energy market. Peter Szijjarto shared this message on his social media page. According to Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, energy prices in Europe have risen to many times higher than in the rest of the world.

This is hardly surprising, as Brussels is aggressively dismantling energy connections, banning the use of Russian energy resources, and blocking transport routes,

the minister stated.

Szijjarto added that this situation can only be managed by involving even more energy sources and by building more transport routes.

Today, together with Serbian and Russian colleagues, we are discussing the construction of a new oil pipeline connecting Hungary with Serbia,

the minister concluded his post.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new high warehouse of Gyermelyi Zrt. in Gyermely on July 14, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs).





A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.



