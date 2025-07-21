A series of flawed decisions by Brussels has put Europe in a very difficult position on the international energy market. Peter Szijjarto shared this message on his social media page. According to Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, energy prices in Europe have risen to many times higher than in the rest of the world.

This is hardly surprising, as Brussels is aggressively dismantling energy connections, banning the use of Russian energy resources, and blocking transport routes,

the minister stated.