PM Orban: 268 Days to Go

The Hungarian prime minister sent a coded message to the Fight Club.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 21. 10:46
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban has posted a new update in the Fight Club. As it turns out, there are days when even the prime minister takes a break from work: as he wrote, Sundays are for the grandchildren, Lake Balaton, lecso (a traditional Hungarian vegetable stew), and relaxation. However, he also dropped a cryptic hint for the members of the group, and at the same time sent a message to the Tisza Party: "268 days to go."

As is known, Peter Magyar has been trying to rally his followers and threaten the ruling parties by ending almost almost every Facebook post with a countdown of exactly how many days remain until the next parliamentary elections.

Well, it seems that not only Peter Magyar is so confident of victory, but Viktor Orban also.

Just a few days ago, Viktor Orban himself announced a call for new members to join the Fight Club. The Hungarian prime minister described it as an invitation for all compatriots who stand on the foundation of national values and are ready to act for God, homeland, and family — both in the digital world and beyond.

„The admission comes with strict conditions, represented by the seven laws of the Fight Club: patriotism, freedom fight, respect, unity, action, shared destiny, and peace,"

Viktor Orban emphasized, noting that whoever joins, no matter where they live in the Carpathian Basin, will never be alone as a member of the club. "You can count on me just as much as on the thousands of your fellow club members,"

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

