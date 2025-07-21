Peter Magyar Needs Executors Tuned to Brussels

“Peter Magyar needs people he can dominate and influence as candidates,” Kiszelly told Magyar Nemzet regarding the opposition Tisza Party’s continued plan to run independently, intending to field 106 candidates in Hungary's constituencies. Kiszelly described Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party as a “political product,” calling it a greenfield party. “Peter Magyar is following Emmanuel Macron’s example from 2017, but there are Czech, Slovak, and Georgian examples of this too. Macron recruited his candidates via newspaper ads and was able to govern this way for five years. So, this is a functioning model,” Kiszelly explained, adding that:

Magyar needs to test his candidates through multiple rounds because he wants to gather people around him who will remain loyal.

“It doesn’t matter that no one knows who his candidates are; he needs people who pose no threat to him. Tisza's MEP are these kinds of individuals, whom Magyar himself called ‘brain-dead’ and forbade them from making any public statements,” Kiszelly recalled, noting that Peter Magyar only surrounds himself with people he can influence.

“He doesn’t need strong, well-known local figures; he just needs applicants so he can choose among them. Not personalities, but executors who will quietly and efficiently implement the policies Brussels expects from Hungary,”

the political analyst said. He emphasized that for this, the Tisza Party leader has the support of the “dollar media” and is building the nationwide structure he needs across 106 constituencies using a multi-level marketing approach. “The party's system of ‘Tisza islands’ and its ‘regime change card system’ also serve to provide him with human resources. This is not a real party; it doesn’t even truly have membership. Tisza is a one-man party operating through the media,” he opined.

Peter Magyar went canoeing on the Tisza River for millions of forints. (Photo: Peter Magyar/Facebook)

When asked about Peter Magyar choosing to tour the country and canoe on the Tisza River instead of working and attending the European Parliament, where he receives a high salary, Kiszelly noted that even Peter Magyar himself admitted that being an MEP is the world’s best-paid fake job. “For core voters, meaning those who want to replace the opposition or the government, it doesn’t matter whether he sits in the EP or not; they want retribution, and it doesn’t matter if Peter Magyar achieves this by paddling on the Tisza or sitting in the EP.”

"Magyar's job, as Manfred Weber also stated, is to win the elections in Hungary. Brussels is turning a blind eye to him being absent from the European Parliamentary sessions now because he has a different task: to force Hungary back in line,"

Kiszelly said, asserting that the Tisza leader will continuously be on a nationwide tour because it makes it harder for him to be confronted with uncomfortable questions. “He only talks about what suits him: the quality of public services, luxury spending, corruption, and ad hominem attacks on the prime minister himself.”

"On issues like Ukraine, war, migration and agricultural subsidies, he remains silent, withdrawing from debate, which clearly indicates he is hiding something.

Instead, the Tisza Party chief focuses on topics popular among anti-government voters,” Kiszelly concluded.







