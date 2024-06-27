Hungary DM in Talks With US Ambassador to Budapest

"In less than two weeks' time, the NATO summit will be held in Washington DC, and Hungary has been a member of the seventy-five-year-old military alliance for twenty-five years," the Hungarian defense minister noted on his social media page.

Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky wrote that he had a meeting with the US ambassador in Budapest, where the security situation in Europe and the risks of war were also discussed.

Hungary is a committed and loyal ally of NATO, but is not providing money, weapons or troops for the Alliance's mission in coordinating arms shipments and training in Ukraine, nor will it block such actions,

he stressed.

The minister updated David Pressman about the Hungarian government's steps concerning the US soldiers serving at the Papa airbase. A draft law allowing US soldiers serving in Hungary to obtain Hungarian license plates for their vehicles under a simplified procedure could soon enter the public consultation phase.