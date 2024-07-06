Következő mérkőzések
PM Orban to Report to European Council on His Peace Mission to Moscow + Video

The communications chief of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance pointed out that, in the current situation, no more can be done than what has already been done by Hungary's prime minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 06. 14:10
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: Facebook, Tamas Menczer)
– PM Viktor Orban has done his best for peace, and no one else in the European Union would have been able to hold talks with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia within four days, the communications director of the Fidesz-KDNP party alliance emphasized, speaking to Hungary's M1 public news channel on Friday evening.

Tamas Menczer underlined that, thanks to Viktor Orban, Europe as a whole has taken a major step towards peace.

– "In the current situation, no more can be done than what the Hungarian prime minister has done," he said. He warned that there is no peace without negotiation; therefore, the channels of communication must be kept open. According to Mr. Menczer, PM Orban is currently engaged in a peace mission. "He's visiting all the parties concerned so he can precisely understand their positions and ask them how far they are willing to go to reach a compromise," he explained.

He added that PM Orban will report on his negotiations to the European Council.

"Viktor Orban is the prime minister of Hungary, and it is a fact that Hungary currently holds the EU's rotating presidency," he said. "So Mr. Orban is the man who can talk to everyone." He added that it is in Hungary's fundamental interest that the United States is led by a pro-peace president, and Donald Trump is indeed pro-peace.

He underscored that besides the Russians and Ukrainians, there is one other nation whose sons and daughters are dying in the war: Hungarians. "We know exactly what this is about. We want the killing and the war to stop," he said. Referring to the attacks on PM Orban over his recent visit to Moscow, Mr. Menczer contended that there were and are pro-war activists who want to put pressure on Hungary, adding that peace is in Europe's interest. Regarding the possibility that PM Orban's visit to Moscow could result in the European Commission canceling its planned trip to Budapest, Mr. Menczer said it was yet another example of the EC "misinterpreting its role." The EC should not be involved in politics, as it is not a political body, but an operative unit.
 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, the Communications Director of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: Facebook, Tamas Menczer)

