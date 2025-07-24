Rendkívüli

Magyarország vezetett a világbajnoki döntőben, a negyedik negyed nagy fordulatot tartogatott

Sziget fesztiválbotrányantiszemitizmus
magyar

Terror-Supporting Band Barred from Entering Hungary

According to information obtained by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian government will ban the Irish group Kneecap from entering Hungary on grounds of antisemitic hate speech. The band, which was invited to perform at this year’s Sziget Festival, has sparked repeated controversies by glorifying terrorists and chanting antisemitic slogans. One of its members is currently facing trial on terrorism charges.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 24. 16:42
Kneecap concert (Photo: SOOC / DIMITRIS KAPANTAIS)
Kneecap concert (Photo: SOOC / DIMITRIS KAPANTAIS)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, a major scandal erupted when it was revealed that the Irish rap group Kneecap would be performing at this year’s Sziget Festival. Jewish organizations expressed outrage, and even numerous liberal artists signed a petítion urging the festival’s organizers to rescind the invitation. The petition emphasized the organizers' grave moral responsibility in giving a platform to a "hateful, racist band" that began celebrating the Hamas-perpetrated massacre at the Nova Festival the very next day.

A Kneecap fellépése a Sziget Fesztiválon óriási botrányt okoz
Kneecap’s upcoming appearance at the Sziget Festival has caused a major outcry (Photo: AFP)

Hatred is Not Art

Economist and journalist Tamas Vajda  was the first to issue an open letter to the organizers and sponsors of the Sziget Festival, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Kneecap’s invitation. In his letter, he argued that the band openly glorifies Hamas and Hezbollah, and their appearance is not just a provocation against the Jewish community but an assault on democracy, fundamental human rights, and the integrity of the arts. According to him, Kneecap’s performance is not an artistic program, but a political statement.

This is not ‘culture’ or ‘art’, but the tentacles of anti-life and anti-Israel, theocratic, totalitarian movements that disguise their ideology as music,

– he wrote. The letter specifically cited acts of terrorism, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack in which “more than 1,200 Israeli civilians were murdered,” and Hezbollah’s 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that “killed 85 Jewish civilians.”

This genocide was broadcast live. These are the people Kneecap calls ‘role models,’ and now they’re being given a stage on the so-called ‘island of freedom’?

– Mr. Vajda asked.

It is my mission to speak out when this people is once again being demonized—with false accusations of ‘colonization,’ ‘apartheid,’ and ‘genocide’,

– he said previously. In addition to the open letter, he also organized a flash protest and a petition to raise awareness about the legal and reputational risks involved. He noted that Western public discourse is increasingly adopting “the narrative of Palestinian terrorist organizations.” According to Mr. Vajda, festivalgoers and artists also bear responsibility:

If someone still doesn’t understand what allowing this band on stage means, then it is their responsibility to educate themselves and avoid becoming an unwitting accomplice.

He also addressed the festival’s organizers and sponsors:

Kneecap is not just ‘pro-Palestinian.’ They are a mouthpiece for terrorist organizations promoting a jihadist worldview, where Jews, Christians, nonbelievers, women, and LGBTQ individuals are either second-class or must be eliminated. Supporting this—whether out of ignorance, profit motives, or cynicism — is vile and dangerous.

 

Shocking Scenes at Kneecap Concerts

The Irish band's name “Kneecap” is itself a provocative reference to the punishment method used by paramilitary groups during the Northern Ireland conflict — shooting their enemies in the kneecaps. But in recent months, the band’s activity has gone beyond political radicalism into glorifying hate and terrorism, as Kneecap’s members are openly supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

The scandal truly erupted in November of last year, when member Mo Chara waved a Hezbollah flag at a London concert and shouted from the stage:

Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!

The scene was caught on video. Mo Chara was later officially charged with supporting terrorism and stood trial in June 2025. 

But this was just one of many incidents.

Festivalgoers watch as Irish rap band Kneecap perform at the West Holts stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
At one concert, Kneecap led the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine by any means” and “Death to Zionists.” (Photo: AFP)

In October 2024, at another concert, Kneecap had the audience chant “Free Palestine by any means” and “Death to Zionists.” 

Based on the available footage, British police launched an investigation on suspicion of hate speech and incitement.

In April 2025, at the Coachella Festival, the band waved banners reading “Fuck Israel – Free Palestine” instead of American flags. At Glastonbury, they insulted the British Prime Minister and Conservative Party MPs—also prompting a police investigation. One band member had previously declared:

The only good Tory (British conservative) is a dead Tory.

That remark was especially insensitive given that multiple British MPs have been assassinated in recent years.

Petition Gains Momentum, Some Acts Are Pulling Out of Sziget

The Hungarian National Dance Ensemble canceled its performance  at the Sziget Festival, stating that it would only reconsider if Kneecap’s invitation were withdrawn.

In mid-July, demonstrators gathered near the bridge leading to the festival grounds to protest the performance by a band known for antisemitic rhetoric. Organizer Daniel Nemes told Hír TV that Kneecap’s shows frequently feature flags of various terrorist groups, which have no place at the festival. Speaking to Hír TV, Mr. Nemes emphasized:

They want Kneecap to be banned from performing at Sziget, so they're planning further demonstrations.”

Sziget Festival's organizers maintain their view that anti-Jewish band has the right to perform on stage. 

The festival’s defense — that this is about freedom of speech — doesn’t hold up. Hate speech is punishable in every civilized country.

– Mr. Nemes emphasized. 

Banned from Other Festivals—Sziget Would Have Let Them Play

Due to the band’s controversial performances, several renowned international festivals — including Bilbao BBK Live in Spain and Ireland’s Electric Picnic — have canceled Kneecap’s appearances. After public outcry following Glastonbury, the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow also withdrew the invitation, citing public safety concerns raised by the Scottish Prime Minister and police. Authorities said Kneecap’s presence would have required “significant police resources” that they could not guarantee.

Despite all this, Sziget’s organizers chose not to cancel Kneecap’s performance, even amid mounting protests and public pressure. Festival Director Tamas Kadar acknowledged in a public statement that the situation is deeply divisive, and that there isn't a "generally good" answer that's acceptable for all.

There is no good answer to this question — and perhaps that is the most honest recognition we can offer,

– he said. He emphasized that the festival views artistic freedom as a core value and does not intend to censor performers’ political or cultural expressions.

Rabbis' Council Also Distances Itself from Kneecap Performance

Tamas Rona, president of the Rabbinical Council and the Hungarian Jewish Prayer Association (ZSIMA), publicly rejected Kneecap’s appearance on behalf of the Jewish community, religious citizens, and peace advocates.

Mr. Rona stressed that, as president of the Rabbinical Council and ZSIMA, and as an individual, he must condemn the hatred represented by the band. In his view, performers who support terrorists have no place in Hungary. The Irish group poisons pop culture and influences the views of young people seeking entertainment. He warned that the Sziget Festival—one of Europe’s largest music events—could be used to spread hate.

More Voices Demand Kneecap Be Dropped from Lineup

Mr. Rona believes the band has no place at the festival. Their appearance is unacceptable and not only an attack on the Judeo-Christian world, but on every decent, peace-loving person. He expressed hope that Sziget’s organizers will recognize this and cancel Kneecap’s performance, especially given the ongoing “war and terror attacks afflicting Israel.” Mr. Rona also urged Irish authorities to resume their investigation into the band, which was reportedly halted in recent days. At Glastonbury, one Kneecap member praised Hamas and Hezbollah, enraging millions of people.

He noted that the phrase “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” appeared on the stage where the three rappers performed.

He also recalled that Jewish religious leaders, artists, and public figures in Hungary have publicly condemned this attack on Judaism and sympathy for terrorists, and even launched a petition to prevent Kneecap from performing at this year’s Sziget Festival. The joint statement reads:

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian terrorists massacred 378 people at the Nova Festival in Israel. Many of them — men and women — were brutally tortured, their genitals mutilated, gang-raped. Forty-four young people were taken hostage; only four made it out alive. Authorities have since recovered the bodies of fourteen festivalgoers from Gaza. Several attendees and staff — ranging from a 23-year-old to our 47-year-old compatriot Omri Miran — are still held captive. Only seven are believed to be alive.

The statement adds: 

The barbaric violence at the Nova Festival was praised by Kneecap the very next day, and they continue to celebrate it. They are not fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people — they stand with the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah.

Cover photo: The band Kneecap (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekKneecap

Popzene, vagy amit akartok

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – A szórakoztatóipari fronton is durvul a helyzet, fokozódik az aljas hergelés.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu