Terror-Supporting Band Barred from Entering Hungary

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, a major scandal erupted when it was revealed that the Irish rap group Kneecap would be performing at this year’s Sziget Festival. Jewish organizations expressed outrage, and even numerous liberal artists signed a petítion urging the festival’s organizers to rescind the invitation. The petition emphasized the organizers' grave moral responsibility in giving a platform to a "hateful, racist band" that began celebrating the Hamas-perpetrated massacre at the Nova Festival the very next day.

Kneecap’s upcoming appearance at the Sziget Festival has caused a major outcry (Photo: AFP)

Hatred is Not Art

Economist and journalist Tamas Vajda was the first to issue an open letter to the organizers and sponsors of the Sziget Festival, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Kneecap’s invitation. In his letter, he argued that the band openly glorifies Hamas and Hezbollah, and their appearance is not just a provocation against the Jewish community but an assault on democracy, fundamental human rights, and the integrity of the arts. According to him, Kneecap’s performance is not an artistic program, but a political statement.

This is not ‘culture’ or ‘art’, but the tentacles of anti-life and anti-Israel, theocratic, totalitarian movements that disguise their ideology as music,

– he wrote. The letter specifically cited acts of terrorism, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack in which “more than 1,200 Israeli civilians were murdered,” and Hezbollah’s 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that “killed 85 Jewish civilians.”

This genocide was broadcast live. These are the people Kneecap calls ‘role models,’ and now they’re being given a stage on the so-called ‘island of freedom’?

– Mr. Vajda asked.

It is my mission to speak out when this people is once again being demonized—with false accusations of ‘colonization,’ ‘apartheid,’ and ‘genocide’,

– he said previously. In addition to the open letter, he also organized a flash protest and a petition to raise awareness about the legal and reputational risks involved. He noted that Western public discourse is increasingly adopting “the narrative of Palestinian terrorist organizations.” According to Mr. Vajda, festivalgoers and artists also bear responsibility:

If someone still doesn’t understand what allowing this band on stage means, then it is their responsibility to educate themselves and avoid becoming an unwitting accomplice.

He also addressed the festival’s organizers and sponsors:

Kneecap is not just ‘pro-Palestinian.’ They are a mouthpiece for terrorist organizations promoting a jihadist worldview, where Jews, Christians, nonbelievers, women, and LGBTQ individuals are either second-class or must be eliminated. Supporting this—whether out of ignorance, profit motives, or cynicism — is vile and dangerous.

Shocking Scenes at Kneecap Concerts

The Irish band's name “Kneecap” is itself a provocative reference to the punishment method used by paramilitary groups during the Northern Ireland conflict — shooting their enemies in the kneecaps. But in recent months, the band’s activity has gone beyond political radicalism into glorifying hate and terrorism, as Kneecap’s members are openly supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.