Kinga Kollar Is Making a Fortune, Not Only in Brussels

In recent months, Kinga Kollar has had to submit two declarations of assets to the National Election Office: first, as a member of the Budapest General Assembly, and second - under a newly adopted regulation - as a Member of the European Parliament. These documents revealed that the MEP and Budapest Assembly Representative is doing quite well financially:

She is also able to amass a substantial fortune from renting out accommodation that are practically in the luxury category.

In her asset declarations, Kollar disclosed, among other things, that she owns a residential property in Godollo (half ownership), as well as a 53-square-meter apartment in Budapest’s 7th district (half ownership), and another apartment in the same district, this one 68 square meters.

The politician also owns an apartment in the 1st district of Budapest, a 30-square-meter property that she fully owns. Outside of Budapest, the declarations list a family house in Esztergom,

as well as the notorious residential house in Madeira.

It was revealed that Kollar purchased this house for €205,000 in the fall of 2022, before Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar entered into politics.

However, according to Mandiner, the list of her properties and income does not end there, as Kinga Kollar also declared that she earns around six million forints (over 15 thousand euros) per month from providing accommodation services, via Airbnb, Booking.com, szallas.hu and similar platforms. Her public profile can be found HERE, and even at first glance it is clear she rents out quite impressive apartments and houses:

Guests can choose from 11 listings.

Based on her profile, Kollar appears to be a popular host, as guests have written 222 reviews about her over approximately three years.

“Traitor” MEP

It is worth recalling that Kinga Kollar drew greater public attention in April when, at a meeting of the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee, she described the withholding of EU funds due to Hungary as effective and expressed delight that this prevented the improvement of Hungarians’ living conditions, something she said could benefit the opposition in next year’s elections.

She stated:

As a Hungarian, I must say that [the rule-of-law procedure] has proven to be very effective, because approximately €21 billion has been suspended, and €1 billion of that has already been lost to the Hungarian people. And this has had very serious effects on the Hungarian state, as it cannot invest in public services. Of course, it cannot support the Hungarian economy, and it cannot provide extra social services to people. Just to give a few examples, renovations could have been carried out in 50 hospitals under the RRF [Recovery and Resilience Facility] program, but none of that happened.

Kollar concluded by repeating: “We can safely say that the conditionality procedure is very effective, and it very effectively impacts the everyday lives of Hungarians.” Later, the Tisza Party’s MEP assessed the situation by saying: “There is a positive side to this: the deteriorating quality of life of the Hungarian people has strengthened the opposition. And because of this, I… I… I am very positive about the 2026 elections,”

she closed her memorable speech.