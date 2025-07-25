Hungary FM: European Competitiveness Is in a Nose Dive

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister stated that the recipe for developing the European economy is simple: instead of ideology, we need rationality and common sense.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign Affairs and Trade Minister in talks with Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary General (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

“The OECD and its Secretary-General Mathias Cormann are a good example of this. At the OECD, common sense has always been the foundation of economic debates, and here, everyone clearly sees that dialogue—rather than hatred and stigmatization—leads to results.”

The record amount of investment coming into Hungary and the Hungarian economy’s record-breaking export performance are fully recognized here,

the foreign minister added.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General (Source: Facebook)