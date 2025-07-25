AirbnbKollár KingaMagyar Péter
magyar

One Million Forints in a Single Day – How Kinga Kollar Makes a Fortune from Her Properties

Kinga Kollar, confidante of Peter Magyar, can earn over one million forints (over 25 hundred euros) in daily revenue from her properties. The Tisza Party MEP has numerous luxury rentals listed under her name, including a villa in Madeira and an apartment in Budapest where a single night costs 460,000 forints (over 11 hundred euros). Her accommodation portfolio is considered outstanding on the market.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 25. 15:59
Kinga Kollar, MEP of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Kinga Kollar, Budapest General Assembly and European Parliament member for Peter Magyar's Tisza Party, certainly has means to spare. She owns several valuable properties, including apartments and family homes, among them the now well-known Madeira residence, which is confirmed to be 153 square meters. Her assets declarations also reveal that she earns substantial annual income from providing accommodation services through Airbnb, Booking.com, Szallas.hu, etc., as reported by Mandiner.

Kollar’s public profile on one of these sites can be accessed HERE, and even at first glance, it is clear she offers impressive apartments and houses for rent:

Guests can choose from 11 of her listings.

In her assets declaration as Budapest General Assembly Member, she stated that this service brings in a gross monthly income between 1.1 million and 3.4 million forints (approx. 27 hundred to 86 hundred euros). In her assets declaration as an MEP in Section B, Point I, covering the previous three years, she listed a monthly income between 1–5 million forints (about 25 hundred to 12 thousand euros) - in alignment with her Budapest declaration. Under Point II (at the time of declaration), she already indicated six million forints (over 15 thousand euros).

 

Diverse Budapest Portfolio

We wanted to find out the average cost per night and for a four-day, three-night booking covering a weekend at Kollar’s properties. For her Budapest properties, a night ranges between 32,000 and 88,000 forints (81 and 222 euros), the latter for a three-bedroom, five-bed apartment.

Up to nine guests can comfortably stay in this apartment. (Photo: screenshot)

Among her Budapest listings, one standout is a hotel apartment near Heroes’ Square and City Park, which Kollar advertises as LGBTQ-friendly. Here, a single night costs 460,000 forints (approx. 12 hundred euros), and a four-day stay would cost nearly 1.4 million forints (approx. 35 hundred euros).

 
“Brand new boutique apartment, an excellent blend of historic tradition and modern design.” (Photo: screenshot)

Interestingly, the property advertised as a Mediterranean villa in Godollo could not be booked for any of the summer or the remainder of the year, for that matter.

Hefty Income in a Single Day

Among her listings, there is also a property in Portugal with a terrace overlooking the ocean, providing easy access to both Funchal and Madeira island. Here, a night costs between 44,000 and 57,000 forints (approx. 111-144 euros). A four-day stay in this Mediterranean region at Kollar’s listings would cost between 133,000 and 173,000 forints (approx 335-436 euros).

Out of curiosity, the report calculated how much Kinga Kollar could earn on a strong day if all her apartments and properties were rented out. It turned out that the daily rates of the nine bookable properties alone would generate over 1,110,000 forints (over 28 hundred euros) in revenue—in a single day!

In other words, within 24 hours, she could pocket an amount equivalent to a well placed Hungarian family’s monthly income, all while celebrating the withholding of EU funds and blocking the renovation of multiple hospitals in the country.

 

Cover photo: Kinga Kollar, MEP of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkormány

A hülyegyerek és a kormány

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Tanmese.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.