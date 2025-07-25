One Million Forints in a Single Day – How Kinga Kollar Makes a Fortune from Her Properties

Kinga Kollar, Budapest General Assembly and European Parliament member for Peter Magyar's Tisza Party, certainly has means to spare. She owns several valuable properties, including apartments and family homes, among them the now well-known Madeira residence, which is confirmed to be 153 square meters. Her assets declarations also reveal that she earns substantial annual income from providing accommodation services through Airbnb, Booking.com, Szallas.hu, etc., as reported by Mandiner.

Kollar’s public profile on one of these sites can be accessed HERE, and even at first glance, it is clear she offers impressive apartments and houses for rent:

Guests can choose from 11 of her listings.

In her assets declaration as Budapest General Assembly Member, she stated that this service brings in a gross monthly income between 1.1 million and 3.4 million forints (approx. 27 hundred to 86 hundred euros). In her assets declaration as an MEP in Section B, Point I, covering the previous three years, she listed a monthly income between 1–5 million forints (about 25 hundred to 12 thousand euros) - in alignment with her Budapest declaration. Under Point II (at the time of declaration), she already indicated six million forints (over 15 thousand euros).

Diverse Budapest Portfolio

We wanted to find out the average cost per night and for a four-day, three-night booking covering a weekend at Kollar’s properties. For her Budapest properties, a night ranges between 32,000 and 88,000 forints (81 and 222 euros), the latter for a three-bedroom, five-bed apartment.

Up to nine guests can comfortably stay in this apartment. (Photo: screenshot)

Among her Budapest listings, one standout is a hotel apartment near Heroes’ Square and City Park, which Kollar advertises as LGBTQ-friendly. Here, a single night costs 460,000 forints (approx. 12 hundred euros), and a four-day stay would cost nearly 1.4 million forints (approx. 35 hundred euros).

“Brand new boutique apartment, an excellent blend of historic tradition and modern design.” (Photo: screenshot)

Interestingly, the property advertised as a Mediterranean villa in Godollo could not be booked for any of the summer or the remainder of the year, for that matter.