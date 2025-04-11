Rendkívüli

“A Brainwashed People” — Kinga Kollar Lashes Out at Hungarians, Once Again

Peter Magyar’s Brussels-aligned MEP has canceled her participation in upcoming events and withdrawn from public appearances. Kinga Kollar, who has long been involved in undermining the Hungarian people, previously referred to Hungarians as a “brainwashed people” during her European Parliament campaign. Ms. Kollar has been serving in Brussels for quite some time, a position that has proven lucrative for her: she has accumulated a substantial real estate portfolio and has also frequented the National University of Public Service, which was re-established during the Orban government.

Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar (Photo: MTI / Tamas Purger)
Kinga Kollar, the MEP of Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party, has canceled her participation in upcoming events, is not responding to media inquiries, and recently posted a photo of a book by retired bishop Miklos Beer on her Facebook page. As is known, the politician recently made a shocking statement in Brussels: during a meeting of the European Parliament’s budgetary control committee, she praised the withholding of EU funds legally due to Hungary as “effective,” and celebrated the fact that – as a result – the Hungarian state had been unable to renovate fifty hospitals. This, she argued, worsens public morale and thus improves the opposition’s chances in future elections.

Kollár Kinga örült, hogy a magyarok nem kapták meg a jogos brüsszeli jussukat
Kinga Kollar betraying her homeland in Brussels, which has proven rather lucrative. Source: Facebook

Ms. Kollar said:

I have to say that [the rule of law procedure] has proven to be very effective, as about 21 billion euros were suspended, and one billion of that is already lost for the Hungarian people. And this has had a very serious impact on the Hungarian state, as it cannot invest in public services. Naturally, it cannot support the Hungarian economy, nor can it offer additional social services to the people. Just to give a few examples, fifty hospitals could have been renovated from the RRF program, but nothing came of it.

Summarizing, Ms. Kollar reiterated:"We can safely say that the conditionality procedure is very effective, and it greatly impacts the everyday lives of the Hungarian people."

The MEP of the Tisza Party then moved into a political evaluation, stating:

Now, the positive side of this is that the worsening standard of living of Hungarians has strengthened the opposition. And because of this, I am very positive about the 2026 elections.

 

Kinga Kollar’s Brainwashed Hungarians and Her Pro-War Stance

This is not Ms. Kollar's first anti-Hungarian remark. Even before becoming an MEP, she called Hungarians a "brainwashed people" in a Facebook post from three years ago, writing:

Unfortunately, as long as education doesn't change, we will remain just as brainwashed a people as the Russians. I am very grateful to the Ukrainians, and to the Americans too, for stopping the Russians, so they couldn't easily march into Hungary. Because the Hungarian army would not have been able to stop them.

In another post, she also stated that 

Hungary should send weapons to Ukraine.

Ms. Kollar posted these comments while working for the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs. Moreover, between 2006 and 2008, 

during the administration of ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany, she was in charge of establishing new partnerships and implementing joint communication campaigns with the Hungarian government through the European Commission’s Hungarian office.

 

Mercenary's Wage from Brussels, Significant Real Estate Wealth 

According to her biography uploaded on the European Parliament’s website, Peter Magyar’s protégée has long been serving in Brussels, amassing wealth in the process. Her career has included positions at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition, the Directorate-General for Trade, and, from 2021 to 2024, at the Commission's Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs in Luxembourg.

Of course, she wouldn’t be a true leftist-liberal politician without taking advantage of a benefit from the current government: she lists her attendance at the National University of Public Service between 2020 and 2022, where she studied a master’s course in Governance and Leadership.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Kinga Kollar’s anti-Hungarian service has been quite rewarding, as she now owns five properties:

  1. A 120-square-meter house in Godollo, near Budapest, in which she owns a 50% share
  2. A 114-square-meter property in Budapest's Erzsebetvaros district 
  3. An exclusively owned house in Esztergom with an area of over 100 square meters
  4. A 30-square-meter property in Budapest's 1st district.

5. In addition, Ms. Kollar also owns a 153-square-meter house on Madeira, which she purchased in 2022.

Aside from her considerable real estate holdings, she also has a significant government bond portfolio worth over 32 million Hungarian forints.

 

Globalist Core Values

"My core values are globalist and liberal," Ms. Kollar described herself in writing a year ago, although her words have gained full meaning only now, after her statements in the European Parliament. When introducing herself to Tisza Party supporters, she also indicated that living abroad was no accident.

 

Cover photo: Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

