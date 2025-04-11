“A Brainwashed People” — Kinga Kollar Lashes Out at Hungarians, Once Again

Kinga Kollar, the MEP of Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party, has canceled her participation in upcoming events, is not responding to media inquiries, and recently posted a photo of a book by retired bishop Miklos Beer on her Facebook page. As is known, the politician recently made a shocking statement in Brussels: during a meeting of the European Parliament’s budgetary control committee, she praised the withholding of EU funds legally due to Hungary as “effective,” and celebrated the fact that – as a result – the Hungarian state had been unable to renovate fifty hospitals. This, she argued, worsens public morale and thus improves the opposition’s chances in future elections.

Kinga Kollar betraying her homeland in Brussels, which has proven rather lucrative. Source: Facebook

Ms. Kollar said:

I have to say that [the rule of law procedure] has proven to be very effective, as about 21 billion euros were suspended, and one billion of that is already lost for the Hungarian people. And this has had a very serious impact on the Hungarian state, as it cannot invest in public services. Naturally, it cannot support the Hungarian economy, nor can it offer additional social services to the people. Just to give a few examples, fifty hospitals could have been renovated from the RRF program, but nothing came of it.

Summarizing, Ms. Kollar reiterated:"We can safely say that the conditionality procedure is very effective, and it greatly impacts the everyday lives of the Hungarian people."

The MEP of the Tisza Party then moved into a political evaluation, stating:

Now, the positive side of this is that the worsening standard of living of Hungarians has strengthened the opposition. And because of this, I am very positive about the 2026 elections.

Kinga Kollar’s Brainwashed Hungarians and Her Pro-War Stance

This is not Ms. Kollar's first anti-Hungarian remark. Even before becoming an MEP, she called Hungarians a "brainwashed people" in a Facebook post from three years ago, writing: