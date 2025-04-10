Tisza Party Does Not Deny Kinga Kollar’s Scandalous Statement + Video

At a Brussels committee meeting, Peter Magyar's colleague described the blocking of funds for Hungary as effective. With the remark, Kinga Kollar essentially admitted that they are causing harm as a way to help their party, as highlighted by Hir TV.

Kinga Kollar follows Peter Magyar's tactics (Montage: Mediaworks)

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, speaking at a Brussels committee meeting, Kinga Kollar claimed that withholding EU funds works well and is effective because it slows Hungary’s economic growth, and blocks investment and hospital renovations. According to the Tisza Party politician, the positive side is that the Hungarians' deteriorating standard of living has strengthened the opposition.

The MEP for the Tisza Party refused to answer Hir TV’s questions regarding her statements and instead hid behind left-wing party activists, mirroring how the party leader routinely evades uncomfortable questions by shielding himself with supporters.

Peter Magyar also declined to respond to Kinga Kollar’s statements. This time— as he could not hide behind his team — he opted for remaining silent and ignoring the questions instead.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi commented on the left-wing MEP’s remarks, saying

I believe this meets the definition of treason.

“We’ve long seen that Tisza Party MEPs hold the view that the worse things are for the Hungarian people, the better it is for their party,” she added.

According to Csaba Domotor, the anti-Hungarian remarks from Peter Magyar’s party have reached a new low in politics.

We’ve grown used to the left-wing opposition pursuing ‘the worse for the country, the better for us’ strategy, but openly boasting about it is definitely a new low,

said the MEP for Fidesz.