TISZA MEP: Withholding EU Funds an Effective Tool, Decline of Living Standards a “Positive” Development" + video

Kinga Kollar made a startling admission in Brussels. Speaking in English during a session of the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee, the TISZA Party MEP described the freezing of EU funds due to rule-of-law concerns as “effective.”

Peter Magyar and Members of the European Parliament from the TISZA Party, with Kinga Kollar in the center (Source: Facebook)

In her remarks, Ms. Kollar stated: „as a Hungarian, I must say that [the rule-of-law mechanism] has proven to be very effective, as approximately 21 billion euros have been suspended, of which one billion has already been lost for the Hungarian people. This had a serious impact on the Hungarian state. It canot invest in public infrastructure. Of course, it cannot support the Hungarian economy, and cannot provide additional social services to people. Just to give a few examples: under the RRF program, 50 hospitals could have been renovated, which never happened."

Ms. Kollar concluded by reiterating her position: "we can truly say that the conditionality mechanism is very effective—very effective in influencing the daily lives of Hungarians."

Then, the TISZA Party MEP offered a political evaluation of the situation, stating that

there's a positive side to this: the deteriorating standard of living of Hungarians has strengthened the opposition. And because of this I... I’m very positive about the 2026 elections.

Cover Photo: Kinga Kollar, an MEP for the TISZA Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)