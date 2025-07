A moment from his visit was captured in a video Prime Minister Viktor Orban uploaded to his social media page, with a simple caption:

“The cool guys from Esztergom at Tusvanyos.”

Viktor Orban’s visit to Tusvanyos has been marked by a friendly, relaxed atmosphere, which the Prime Minister shared in a short, cheerful video on his Instagram page.

He also posted about the event on his Facebook page, writing: “The big team is back again.”