Szalay-Bobrovniczky KristófÁrvíz 2024h145Magyar Honvédségárvíz
magyar

PM Orban and Operational Group Remain on Full Alert

The military and the authorities are working in concert to ensure that Hungarian people are safe.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 22. 10:28
Hungarian Prime MinisterViktor Orban on the Danube bank in Budapest (Source: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Hungarian Prime MinisterViktor Orban on the Danube bank in Budapest (Source: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In his latest Facebook post, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky reiterated the Hungarian Defense Forces' commitment to contribute to flood protection efforts. The video shows that the military is ready to help areas threatened by the flood anywhere and anytime. He highlighted in particular that the Hungarian Defense Forces' H145 helicopter is supporting Kisoroszi, a settlement on Szentendre Island near Budapest, cut off by the flood waters.

The minister reaffirmed that the military and the authorities are working in concert to ensure that Hungarian people are safe. Coordinating immediate measures to deal with the flood situation is the main task of defense now, he pointed out.

We will continue to work with our capabilities for peace,

said Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who continues to closely follow all the defense efforts.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the Danube bank in Budapest (Source: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekDonáth Anna

Titkos záradék: Donáth Anna és Cseh Katalin újra, arcátlanul támadhatja Magyarországot

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

A nemzetközi liberális elit továbbra is számít rájuk.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu