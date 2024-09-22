PM Orban and Operational Group Remain on Full Alert

In his latest Facebook post, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky reiterated the Hungarian Defense Forces' commitment to contribute to flood protection efforts. The video shows that the military is ready to help areas threatened by the flood anywhere and anytime. He highlighted in particular that the Hungarian Defense Forces' H145 helicopter is supporting Kisoroszi, a settlement on Szentendre Island near Budapest, cut off by the flood waters.

The minister reaffirmed that the military and the authorities are working in concert to ensure that Hungarian people are safe. Coordinating immediate measures to deal with the flood situation is the main task of defense now, he pointed out.

We will continue to work with our capabilities for peace,

said Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who continues to closely follow all the defense efforts.