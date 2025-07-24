Peter Szijjarto met with the UN Secretary-General to discuss the war situation, with the Ukrainian conflict at the center of their talks. Hungary's foreign minister highlighted: “We are in complete agreement on the main issue: there needs to be a ceasefire as soon as possible, as this would create the opportunity to start negotiations that could eventually bring peace to Ukraine.”
Hungary FM: There's No Resolution to This War on the Battlefield
During his meeting with the UN Secretary-General, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Szijjarto also drew attention to the victims of forced conscriptions in Ukraine, including a Hungarian man who has died.
The Hungarian government’s position is that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine.
I assured the Secretary-General that Hungary is doing everything it can to ensure that diplomacy takes the place of war,
the foreign minister emphasized.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Szijjarto also informed the UN Secretary-General about the serious human rights violations observed during forced conscriptions in Ukraine. According to his report, “tragic scenes and street manhunts” are currently taking place in Ukraine. He stressed that: “This violent conscription has already claimed a Hungarian victim.”
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: Peter Szijjarto's Facebook page)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Warns of World War III Threat
Humanity faces the grave danger of a third world war.
New Anti-Hungarian Graffiti in Transcarpathia, Ukrainians Target Viktor Orban
The name of Hungary's Prime Minister also appears in one of the hateful messages.
PM Orban Holds Talks with Romania's Prime Minister
Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan receives Hungary's Prime Minister in Bucharest.
Zelensky Doesn’t Want His Corruption Cases Exposed
Even Brussels is now embarrassed by Zelensky’s visible construction of an autocratic regime in Ukraine.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Warns of World War III Threat
Humanity faces the grave danger of a third world war.
New Anti-Hungarian Graffiti in Transcarpathia, Ukrainians Target Viktor Orban
The name of Hungary's Prime Minister also appears in one of the hateful messages.
PM Orban Holds Talks with Romania's Prime Minister
Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan receives Hungary's Prime Minister in Bucharest.
Zelensky Doesn’t Want His Corruption Cases Exposed
Even Brussels is now embarrassed by Zelensky’s visible construction of an autocratic regime in Ukraine.