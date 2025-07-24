António GuterresENSZSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: There's No Resolution to This War on the Battlefield

During his meeting with the UN Secretary-General, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Szijjarto also drew attention to the victims of forced conscriptions in Ukraine, including a Hungarian man who has died.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 24. 13:47
Photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto met with the UN Secretary-General to discuss the war situation, with the Ukrainian conflict at the center of their talks. Hungary's foreign minister highlighted: “We are in complete agreement on the main issue: there needs to be a ceasefire as soon as possible, as this would create the opportunity to start negotiations that could eventually bring peace to Ukraine.”

Szijjarto Spoke About Forced Conscription in Ukraine 

The Hungarian government’s position is that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine.

I assured the Secretary-General that Hungary is doing everything it can to ensure that diplomacy takes the place of war,

the foreign minister emphasized.

Szijjarto also informed the UN Secretary-General about the serious human rights violations observed during forced conscriptions in Ukraine. According to his report, “tragic scenes and street manhunts” are currently taking place in Ukraine. He stressed that: “This violent conscription has already claimed a Hungarian victim.”

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: Peter Szijjarto's Facebook page)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekKneecap

Popzene, vagy amit akartok

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – A szórakoztatóipari fronton is durvul a helyzet, fokozódik az aljas hergelés.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu