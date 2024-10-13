Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor gazdasági programot hirdetett: megfizethető lakhatás, egymilliós jövedelem, munkáshitel és tőkejuttatás a magyar kisvállalkozásoknak

Migration Threatens Public Security, Security Advisor Says

"More than one million illegal immigrants arrive in Western Europe every year, and this mass is a threat to public security. They are involved in acts of terrorism and violence against women," Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on homeland security, told the M1 news channel Saturday.

Forrás: MTI2024. 10. 13. 16:52
Gyorgy Bakondi, chief homeland security advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
Gyorgy Bakondi added that Brussels's misguided handling of illegal migration influences public opinion, and this has had political consequences. It is evident in the results of France's and German state elections, as well as the Dutch and the Czech Senate elections.

He stressed that, as proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a council consisting of the top political leaders of the Schengen area should be established and meet regularly to make decisions in protection of the free movement zone.

The homeland security advisor said that some countries have reintroduced national border controls within the Schengen area because public security was seriously jeopardized and they had no other choice.

Hungary is the only country fulfilling the strict surveillance of Schengen external borders, but the European Union has imposed heavy fines on the country.

They want to force us to let illegal migrants in and to then adjudicate their applications,

he said.

Migrants arrive undocumented and do their best to avoid the authorities because of the risk of deportation, the expert pointed out, noting that if they receive deportation notices the migrants disappear into illegality.

Cover photo: Gyorgy Bakondi, chief homeland security advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban  (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

