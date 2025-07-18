Hungary FM: Ukraine's Ambassador Summoned Again

It is a rhetorical question: where are the NGOs now, where are the human rights activists, where are the Soros organizations, and where are those who scrutinize every single Hungarian legislative amendment with a magnifying glass? Why is Brussels silent at a time like this?

he asked. Finally, he announced that he had instructed the ministry to transfer the necessary funds for the church's restoration to the affected parish by the end of the day.

Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar also shared details on social media, stating that he had met with Sandor Fegyir.

In the past few minutes, I received Sandor Fegyir, Ukraine’s ambassador in Budapest, whom I summoned to the foreign ministry because last night in a Transcarpathian village, threatening anti-Hungarian graffiti appeared on a church, which was then set on fire,

he wrote. He added that Palagykomoroc is a Hungarian-populated village in Transcarpathia, and that the perpetrators used the desecration of the Greek Catholic church to send the message that Hungarians are not safe in their own homeland.

I informed the ambassador that the Hungarian government expects an immediate and effective investigation into the incident, the identification and punishment of the perpetrator(s), and a clear declaration that the Ukrainian authorities will not tolerate any form of ethnically motivated provocation, hate speech, or intimidation in Transcarpathia,"

he concluded his post.