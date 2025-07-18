Hungary FM: Ukraine's Ambassador Summoned Again

Following the session of the Hungarian-Uzbek joint economic committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Peter Szijjarto informed the press that anti-Hungarian graffiti had been spray-painted on the walls of the Greek Catholic church, which was then set on fire, in Palagykomoroc (Palagy Komarivci) in Transcarpathia.
Peter Szijjarto Summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to Hungary, Sandor Fegyir
The foreign minister stated:
It is unacceptable, outrageous, shocking and disappointing that such brutal attacks against a national community can take place in a country that is supposedly seeking to join the European Union.
He pointed out that these anti-Hungarian attacks began ten years ago in the form of laws, when they began to systematically take away the community’s language rights.
Ten years ago, they began systematically using laws to restrict access to the Hungarian mother tongue. Ten years ago, they began systematically taking away the Hungarians’ opportunity to learn in their mother tongue. That is how these attacks began,
he emphasized.