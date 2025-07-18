Egyesült Arab EmirségekMagyarországOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Receives Key Arab Leader

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid his first official visit to Hungary. During the talks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the President of the United Arab Emirates signed fourteen agreements, opening a new era in opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Forrás: MTI2025. 07. 18. 13:38
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)
On Thursday, Viktor Orban received Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at his office, marking the President’s first official visit to Hungary. As a result of the discussions, fourteen agreements were signed to strengthen ties in the fields of energy, the food industry, defense industry, telecommunications and technological development.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban received President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Budapest. At the meeting 14 agreements on economic and technological cooperation were reached. (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko/MTI.)

Viktor Orban Bolsters Economic and Technological Cooperation

The Ministry of National Economy signed three documents with UAE representatives, including mapping joint investment opportunities with the Mubadala corporaion, and preparing projects focused on data centers and artificial intelligence. The Ministry of Energy reached agreements with Masdar and the UAE’s Ministry of Investment on developing green energy storage technologies.

New opportunities have also opened in agriculture: Hungary’s Ministry of Agriculture and the UAE’s Ministry of Investment agreed to facilitate the entry of Hungarian food industry technologies into the Arab market.

Additionally, the government-level agreements covered deepening cooperation in public administration, family policy and cultural relations.

The meeting between Viktor Orban and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Budapest marks a new era in Hungary-UAE economic relations. (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko/MTI)

Defense Industry, Stock Market Agreements Signed

During the visit, significant agreements were reached not only at the state level but also at the corporate level. 4iG Space and Defense Technologies Plc. signed three agreements with the UAE’s EDGE Group, one of the world’s largest defense industry companies. The company will also cooperate with Mubadala and e& (Etisalat and), strengthening its international presence in the areas of data centers and undersea cables.

The Budapest Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange also signed a cooperation agreement, aiming to deepen their relationship in the future.

Overall, the visit may open a new chapter in Hungary–UAE relations, focusing on mutual economic benefits and long-term strategic cooperation.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)

