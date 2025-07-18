PM Orban Receives Key Arab Leader

Viktor Orban Bolsters Economic and Technological Cooperation

The Ministry of National Economy signed three documents with UAE representatives, including mapping joint investment opportunities with the Mubadala corporaion, and preparing projects focused on data centers and artificial intelligence. The Ministry of Energy reached agreements with Masdar and the UAE’s Ministry of Investment on developing green energy storage technologies.

New opportunities have also opened in agriculture: Hungary’s Ministry of Agriculture and the UAE’s Ministry of Investment agreed to facilitate the entry of Hungarian food industry technologies into the Arab market.

Additionally, the government-level agreements covered deepening cooperation in public administration, family policy and cultural relations.