Government Launches Action Plan to Tackle Anti-Semitism

The Norwegian government recently unveiled its new action plan against anti-Semitism, which includes twenty-two measures, aiming to enhance knowledge about Jewish life and strengthen security and protection, the Norwegian news portal Document reported.

„Everyone must play their part in fighting anti-Semitism,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said as he presented the action plan at the prime minister’s residence, with the representatives of the Norwegian Jewish communities also in attendance, the article by V4NA international news agency writes.

Everyone in this room, everyone who follows us, knows that there is no quick fix. This is not a single issue, there is no budget item that can solve this, unfortunately,

he added.

In order to eradicate anti-Semitism, attitudes must change in the country, Norway’s prime minister said. "In Norway, we should treat each other with tolerance and respect. This is everyone’s responsibility, but we know there are significant inadequacies in our society,” Store continued.

The 22 measures are divided into three focus areas: dialogue and well-functioning democracy, knowledge and competence, and security and protection,

reads the statement issued by the government.

Schools have an important role to play in preventing racist attitudes and disseminating knowledge to counter anti-Semitism should be part of the school curriculum. Measures include the strengthening of peace and human rights centers and the strengthening of ‘Dembra’ (democratic preparedness against racism, anti-Semitism and undemocratic attitudes) program,” according to the government.

Local Government and Regional Development Minister Erling Sande says it is important to strengthen the population’s resilience to online influence and will present a draft on this next year.

"Anti-Semitism is tenacious. We have an important task ahead of us,” he said.

The action plan to counter Muslim hatred will also be presented in December. The authorities raised the threat alert level in Norway from moderate to high in early autumn, following a further increase in the security threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in Norway. As a result, the Ministry of Justice decided to temporarily arm police, a measure which was recently extended until after the start of the New Year.

Jewish communities in Norway have repeatedly expressed concern that discourse in Norway has become increasingly hateful and polarized.

Cover photo: Jewish people in Norway could live in security, if the government performed its duties effectively. (Photo: AFP)