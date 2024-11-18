Hungary FM: In Washington and Brussels Ousted Pro-War Politicians Ignore Electorate's Will

The pro-war mainstream in Washington and Brussels launched a final, desperate attack on the new reality. This is what Peter Szijjarto expressed on his social media page. The Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister's post on Facebook reads that

With the victories of a pro-peace presidential candidate in America and the rise of patriotic forces in Europe, a new reality has emerged. This new reality is based on the will of the people, who cast their ballots in the elections. They decided to support pro-peace, patriotic forces. The pro-war politicians voted out of power in Washington and Brussels refuse to acknowledge the will of the people.

"This is not only undemocratic, but also extremely dangerous," he wrote.

It seems that in their final desperation the war hawks are not even shying away from the worst, namely the expansion of the war in Ukraine to a global scale,

Peter Szijjarto said, noting today will be the first EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting since Donald Trump's victory.

It will be a tough battle, but the escalation efforts in Brussels needs to be stopped...

the minister stated .