Brussels Continues to Penalize Hungarian University Students and Researchers

The European Commission’s decision on Monday stated that the legislative amendments announced by the Hungarian government on December 2 fail to adequately address the conflict-of-interest risks associated with the boards of public interest asset management foundations. Consequently, Hungarian universities maintained by such foundations remain barred from participating in the Erasmus+ and Horizon programs.

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch sharply criticized the EC's decision, in a statement to Magyar Nemzet’s Brussels correspondent. He argued that Brussels is not only unjustified but also acting unlawfully in blocking Hungarian students and researchers from taking part in EU programs.

Brussels continues to punish Hungarian university students and researchers, entirely unlawfully. What they are doing is disgraceful! Years ago, they openly declared that 'Hungary must be brought to its knees' and 'starved financially,'

– Mr. Deutsch stated, adding that