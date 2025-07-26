TusnádfürdőHankó Balázskerekasztal
Balazs Hanko: Romania and Hungary to Sign Long-Awaited Cultural Framework Agreement

Speaking in Transylvania's Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo) on Friday, Hungarian Minister for Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko called it a historic step that, after many years, a Romanian–Hungarian cultural framework agreement will be signed between the two countries’ culture ministries.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 26. 14:16
Balazs Hanko, Minister for Culture and Innovation (Photo: MTI / Nandor Veres)
Balazs Hanko, Minister for Culture and Innovation (Photo: MTI / Nandor Veres)
At a roundtable discussion titled Cultural Diversity and Preservation held during the 34th Balvanyos Summer Free University and Student Camp (Tusvanyos), Balazs Hanko highlighted the provision of the agreement that recognizes national minorities in both countries as integral parts of society and affirms that their cultural support must be ensured by all available means. According to the minister, this represents a historic step — one that affirms our culture and identity, and also integrates it into our everyday lives.

Hankó Balázs kultúráért és innovációért felelős miniszter
Balazs Hanko, Minister for Culture and Innovation (Photo: MTI / Nandor Veres )

The cooperation between the two ministries will cover the period from 2025 to 2030,

– the minister said. Andras Demeter, head of Romania’s Ministry of Culture, emphasized that culture is not born in institutions; the state can only provide a framework and tools to support it.

He added that the thoroughly reconsidered cultural framework agreement is scheduled to be signed this fall. Mr. Demeter remarked that, whether we like it or not, culture connects us in the Carpathian Basin.

 

In order for our voices to be better heard within the European Union, we need to find common ground in the region. Once this common voice is strengthened, it will be easier to solve problems that arise across broader geographical areas. Balazs Hanko noted that cooperation is easier in Central Europe than in Western Europe because people here still remain grounded in everyday reality.

Mutual cultural respect for each other exists in this region because of shared history and coexistence,

– he stressed. Balazs Hanko also spoke about the upcoming Hungary–Serbia cultural season, which will highlight the many points of commonality between the two nations’ folk traditions. According to the minister, these shared elements could serve as a new foundation for realignment among Central European nations and promote mutual respect on fundamental issues. Gergely Balazs, president of the Transylvanian Hungarian Cultural Association, also emphasized the importance of unity. As he put it, we should not focus on each other in a negative sense, but instead stand together and help one another better understand each other’s circumstances. According to Mr. Hanko, it is crucial not to remain in a defensive position but to adopt a proactive stance—and that can be ensured through cultural funding. Hungary allocates twice the EU average to cultural financing, and all grants and funding programs are intentionally designed to be borderless, focusing on the nation as a whole.

This is how we strengthen and make Hungarian culture more attractive,

– the minister emphasized.

He stated that communities must always be supported, and the type of freedom that allows those communities to thrive must be guaranteed. As an example, the minister mentioned the Night of Museums program, which has become a Carpathian Basin-wide event, drawing 337,000 visitors in a single night. Mr. Hanko also stressed the importance of education, through which culture becomes a part of daily life.

The Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania is now celebrating its 25th anniversary and is an integral part of Hungary’s university network.

He believes that education becomes truly Hungarian when its identity, heart, and soul are Hungarian. The minister also pointed out that a newly introduced and increasingly open scholarship system is expanding opportunities for universities abroad. In an effort to strengthen Hungarian identity, the government aims to increase the number of scholarships for Hungarians living outside the country by 40 percent and to double their funding in the coming period. Andras Demeter agreed that the best way to protect cultural heritage is to promote it.

Culture is an organic part of our lives, and people can only live their daily lives in accordance with values,

– he pointed out.

 

Cover photo: Balazs Hanko, Hungary's culture and innovation minister (Photo: MTI)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Nagymihály Zoltán
idezojelekKiss Gy Csaba

Kiss Gy. Csaba, a mintaadó önazonos polgár

Nagymihály Zoltán avatarja

Aki egyszer is hallotta gondolatait, azt nézőpontja, fogalmazásmódja, szelíd határozottsága legalábbis elgondolkodtatta.

