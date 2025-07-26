Balazs Hanko: Romania and Hungary to Sign Long-Awaited Cultural Framework Agreement

In order for our voices to be better heard within the European Union, we need to find common ground in the region. Once this common voice is strengthened, it will be easier to solve problems that arise across broader geographical areas. Balazs Hanko noted that cooperation is easier in Central Europe than in Western Europe because people here still remain grounded in everyday reality.

Mutual cultural respect for each other exists in this region because of shared history and coexistence,

– he stressed. Balazs Hanko also spoke about the upcoming Hungary–Serbia cultural season, which will highlight the many points of commonality between the two nations’ folk traditions. According to the minister, these shared elements could serve as a new foundation for realignment among Central European nations and promote mutual respect on fundamental issues. Gergely Balazs, president of the Transylvanian Hungarian Cultural Association, also emphasized the importance of unity. As he put it, we should not focus on each other in a negative sense, but instead stand together and help one another better understand each other’s circumstances. According to Mr. Hanko, it is crucial not to remain in a defensive position but to adopt a proactive stance—and that can be ensured through cultural funding. Hungary allocates twice the EU average to cultural financing, and all grants and funding programs are intentionally designed to be borderless, focusing on the nation as a whole.

This is how we strengthen and make Hungarian culture more attractive,

– the minister emphasized.