Hungary President Posts from an Unexpected Place

Tamas Sulyok spent a day with an ambulance crew in Veszprem.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 27. 11:48
Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary, with paramedics in Veszprem (Source: Facebook)
“At the Veszprem unit of the National Ambulance Service, the summer season is not about rest, but about intense focus and constant readiness. Those on duty here carry out their demanding work tirelessly — with discipline, dedication and a strong sense of duty,” wrote Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary, in a Facebook post. He added:

Around Lake Balaton, the hottest season of the year is not only about beautiful sunsets — it’s also about emergency alerts. While others rest and sunbathe, an emergency call instantly sets this impeccably coordinated team in motion. They don’t hesitate — they leap into action. They know that saving time means saving lives. The composed confidence of the team leader, the precision of the paramedics, the practiced care of the nurses, and the steady hands of the drivers all serve the same goal: to arrive in time, to help, to bring back and to save.

“Every role matters, every decision is weighty and every second counts. Thank you for letting me gain insight into your work. Your selfless efforts, calm presence and human dignity provide a sense of security — thank you for your service!”
the President of the Republic emphasized in his post.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary, with paramedics in Veszprem (Photo: Facebook)

 

