PM Orban: The Nation Has No Borders

The nation has no borders

In Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo) at the 34th Balvanyos Summer Open University and Student Camp - one of the Carpathian Basin’s most prominent intellectual events, Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave a speech and emphasized from the very beginning that while this was the government's end-of-term address, he is planing for next year’s to be the opening speech of a new four-year term. The PM considers next year’s Hungarian parliamentary elections to be one of the key political matters at the moment.

According to our internal polling, we would win eighty of the 106 single-member constituencies. That’s a commanding majority, but I’m not satisfied with that. And I ask that you not be either,

he urged.

He also emphasized that Hungarian elections always pose the greatest risk for the Hungarian communities living outside Hungary's borders.

There are always two fates to choose from. The Hungarian opposition, directed from Brussels, revealed its creed when they came to Nagyvarad (Oradea, Romania) and simply said, 'Romanian land.' Those with ears to hear know what that means. We represent the opposite. We say that states have borders, but nations do not. That's why you can always count on the nation-oriented government. We stand up for Hungarians, and we will fight for you, too. I only ask that you also stand up for your own future,

Viktor Orban stated.

In Transylvania, the prime minister also announced the launch of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK):

We have already established the first official Digital Civic Circle. By the time I set down the microphone at the end of today’s speech, its website will be live, and all the information will be available there. The creation of the DPK has electoral relevance, but it goes far beyond that,

Magyar Nemzet's article on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speech can be read here.