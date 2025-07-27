PM Orban Lands Powerful Right Hook on Peter Magyar

Mr. Orban’s latest speech is also likely to cause a stir. Although the prime minister didn’t dwell much on specific domestic political issues or the upcoming election, he did share a number of forward-looking, noteworthy thoughts while taking a broad view of Hungary, Europe and the world.

One such highlight was the launch of the Digital Civic Circles, which the Hungarian Right sorely needs, given how much ground it has to make up in the online space. A quick scroll through the internet reveals a flood of left-wing, liberal propaganda. And when someone with national-minded views tries to contribute with rational arguments, they’re immediately hit by a wave of aggressive leftist-liberal outrage. That needs to change. The Right must strengthen its presence online, as digital discourse has become extremely valuable.