Zoltan Kiszelly: Fidesz Would Win the Elections

Right-wing supporters needed a new opportunity.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 27. 15:29
Zoltan Kiszelly, Director of Political Analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, and Erik Toth, Director of Research at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/ MTI )
“The civic (right-wing) side must rebuild itself in the virtual world as well. The Fight Club was the first step in this direction—for those who like to engage in debates online. For those who are less active or looking for a different role, the Digital Civic Circles  (DPK) offer a great opportunity,” said Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, after the Hungarian prime minister’s speech at the Tusvanyos event in Transylvania.

Crowds gathered to hear PM Viktor Orban speak at the Balvanyos Summer Open University (Tusvanyos) in Transylvania (Photo: Zoltan Fischer / Prime Minister’s Communications Department)

According to Kiszelly, the Digital Civic Circles will not grow as large as the original Civic Circles. The latter were created after Fidesz's 2002 election defeat to hold together voters of various right-wing parties. "There is no such thing now, or rather it is what’s happening on the Left with the 'Tisza islands', where Peter Magyar is trying to unify left-wing voters, much like Viktor Orban once did on the Right.” The political analyst said the Digital Civic Circles have two main roles:

With the political advertising ban on Facebook going into effect in October 2025, an activist base must be built up where people share political content organically.

New Opportunities

And more importantly right now, with elections approaching, right-wing sympathizers need a new vehicle, and this offers a strong solution.

Kiszelly also remarked that Hungary has good relations with all world powers—except the European Union. He doesn’t expect this to change, because Brussels is building a unified empire through the war in Ukraine, while Hungary offers an alternative.

“Brussels’s problem is that Hungary’s approach—on migration, energy cooperation with Russia, and economic ties with China—is always more attractive than what Brussels offers.”

“That’s why they want to crush the Hungarian alternative. That’s why they’re backing opposition leader Peter Magyar. The Tisza Party is a project designed to knock Hungary back into line. As the Prime Minister said, 

the Tisza Party’s job is to completely obliterate the Hungarian alternative and force Hungary to fall in line.

He added that the Tisza Party’s agenda includes supporting the war, war bonds, and taking money from Hungarian farmers. “So we have two alternatives. And that’s why there can be no compromise with Brussels—because what they offer is wrong, just like what the Tisza Party offers is wrong.”

Fidesz Leading By a Landslide

Kiszelly also stated that Fidesz would win if elections were held today. He said polls showing a strong lead for Tisza are designed to manipulate public opinion: “Think of these opposition-commissioned polls as part of an 'array-cleansing' effort. They want to use these numbers to pressure the remaining dollar-leftist parties and politicians to withdraw from the race.” 

These polls are essentially political products, aimed at turning the race into a two-party contest,

he said. the analyst also addressed migration. Kiszelly said that Brussels wants to instate a permanent relocation quota—meaning 10,000 people a year are to be settled in Hungary. “This is why we must protect our borders—even from the West.”

