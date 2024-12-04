Janos Boka: "We Can’t Expect Major Changes from the New European Commission"

Expectations for significant progress during the upcoming institutional cycle of the European Commission are low, both in terms of resolving conflicts between the European Commission and Hungary, and in addressing major challenges faced by the EU, Hungary's EU Affairs Minister said in Brussels on Tuesday.

Speaking to Hungarian journalists, Janos Boka explained that his visit on the second working day of the new European Commission was aimed at understanding how the new body views current challenges, according to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

Mr. Boka emphasized that he'd met with commissioners with whom he will work closely during the next institutional cycle, including Piotr Serafin (in charge of the budget), Rule of Law Commissioner Michael McGrath, Magnus Brunner (responsible for migration policies), Education Commissioner Roxana Minzatu and Oliver Varhelyi, Hungary's Health and Animal Welfare Commissioner.

I do not have great expectations for the Commission’s work during this upcoming institutional cycle,

– Mr. Boka said, adding that regardless of its composition, the European Commission enjoys the support of the same political coalition it has over the past five years. During his discussions, Mr. Boka conveyed the messages of the Hungarian EU presidency and government, emphasizing the need for change in the EU’s institutions and its core policies. “The Hungarian EU presidency and government carry the message that a change in the European Union's institutions and defining policies is necessary, and we aim to keep the hope for such change alive,” he stressed.

This change must be achieved and fought for by us, and the Hungarian government views this as its most important task in the upcoming institutional cycle,

– the minister stated.

Janos Boka also noted that parties also discussed Hungary-related issues during the meetings, including the conditionality mechanism to protect the EU budget, access to the Erasmus and Horizon programs, and the implementation of the European Court of Justice’s ruling on migration. He said most of the commissioners echoed the same messages as before. “The European Commission continues to use these procedures for political purposes, he declared, adding that “Breaking out of this cycle of political blackmail can only be achieved through political advocacy, and the Hungarian government will use these tools”.

Cover photo: Hungary's EU Affairs Minister, Janos Boka (Source: Facebook)