PM Orban in Talks on Fighting in Syria and Protecting Persecuted Christians

At the meeting also attended by Tristan Azbej, Hungarian state secretary responsible for programs to help persecuted Christians, they discussed and expressed particular concern over the resurgence of fighting in Syria, which is once again putting local Christian communities at serious risk.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II (left) at the Carmelite Monastery on December 2, 2024. Tristan Azbej (second from right), state secretary in charge of programs to help persecuted Christians also attends (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Mr Orban said that Hungary will continue to advocate at international forums for peace and the creation of safe living conditions for persecuted Christians.

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II thanked the prime minister and the Hungarian people for their continued support of Christian communities in need, Deputy State Secretary Bertalan Havasi said.

