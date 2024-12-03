Rendkívüli

Új gyanúsítottja van Kiss Lászlóék korrupciós botrányának

PM Orban in Talks on Fighting in Syria and Protecting Persecuted Christians

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban received the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem Ephrem II at his office in the former Carmelite monastery on Monday, Bertalan Havasi, deputy state secretary in charge of the Prime Minister's Press Office, told MTI.

2024. 12. 03.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II at his office in the former Carmelite Monastery on December 2, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
At the meeting also attended by Tristan Azbej, Hungarian state secretary responsible for programs to help persecuted Christians, they discussed and expressed particular concern over the resurgence of fighting in Syria, which is once again putting local Christian communities at serious risk.

A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (j) fogadja II. Efrém Ignác szír ortodox pátriárkát (b) a Karmelita kolostorban 2024. december 2-án. A kormányfő mellett Azbej Tristan üldözött keresztényeket segítő programokért felelős államtitkár (j2) (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Cher)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II (left) at the Carmelite Monastery on December 2, 2024. Tristan Azbej (second from right), state secretary in charge of programs to help persecuted Christians also attends (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Mr Orban said that Hungary will continue to advocate at international forums for peace and the creation of safe living conditions for persecuted Christians.

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II thanked the prime minister and the Hungarian people for their continued support of Christian communities in need, Deputy State Secretary Bertalan Havasi said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II at his office in the former Carmelite Monastery on December 2, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

