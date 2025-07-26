Israel Responds to Gaza Humanitarian Crisis + Video

On July 25, Israel announced it would allow other countries to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air, in the form of parachuted packages. The decision was announced by a senior Israeli military official. The international aid organization World Central Kitchen also resumed operations in the area on Friday, reopening its kitchens in the enclave, according to the Hungarian Origo news site.

Israel gives the green light to aid deliveries for Gaza (Photo: Anadolu/Abed Rahim Khatib)

In just the first half of July, UNICEF treated 5,000 children in Gaza for acute malnutrition.

