Israel Responds to Gaza Humanitarian Crisis + Video

Israel has granted permission for foreign countries to airdrop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The decision comes amid a severe humanitarian emergency and widespread hunger in the region. However, aerial aid delivery is not without risks: multiple fatalities have already occurred due to parachute malfunctions.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 26. 10:15
Aid deliveries may bring some relief to Gaza (Photo: AFP)
On July 25, Israel announced it would allow other countries to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air, in the form of parachuted packages. The decision was announced by a senior Israeli military official. The international aid organization World Central Kitchen also resumed operations in the area on Friday, reopening its kitchens in the enclave, according to the Hungarian Origo news site.

Israel gives the green light to aid deliveries for Gaza (Photo: Anadolu/Abed Rahim Khatib)

In just the first half of July, UNICEF treated 5,000 children in Gaza for acute malnutrition.

Israel approves parachute-based aid distribution

Cover photo: Aid deliveries may bring some relief to Gaza (Photo: AFP

