Salt Mine Water Isn’t Being Pumped into the Stream in Praid

In a post titled “Real Information from Praid,” Aniko Raisz explained that in May, the flooded Korond stream poured between seven and eight million cubic meters of water into the underground salt chambers—an amount equivalent to one-fifth the volume of Lake Velence.

Currently, the stream’s waters are being rerouted through temporary blue pipes — completely sealed off from the saltwater — and pumped across the affected area,

– she added. She emphasized that within days, a new pipeline made of two pipes, each two meters in diameter, will be completed to carry the stream, although this is only a short-term solution. In the long run, the plan is to construct a new concrete channel to carry the water—an upgrade that would help future floods recede quickly and safely.

Plans are afoot to build a rainwater reservoir,

– she noted. Ms. Raisz further pointed out that the mine had directly provided jobs for more than 135 people. Efforts to ensure their continued employment are ongoing, while county and municipal leaders are exploring ways to support local tourism, according to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).