vízállamtitkárszivattyú
magyar

Salt Mine Water Isn’t Being Pumped into the Stream in Praid

Contrary to some circulating reports, saltwater from the mine in Praid is not being pumped into the nearby stream. Instead, it’s the diverted waters of the Korond stream that are being redirected in this way, the Secretary of State for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Energy wrote on her Facebook page, adding that she personally verified the situation on-site.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 26. 11:38
Praid (Photo: AFP)
Praid (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a post titled “Real Information from Praid,” Aniko Raisz explained that in May, the flooded Korond stream poured between seven and eight million cubic meters of water into the underground salt chambers—an amount equivalent to one-fifth the volume of Lake Velence.

Currently, the stream’s waters are being rerouted through temporary blue pipes — completely sealed off from the saltwater — and pumped across the affected area,

– she added. She emphasized that within days, a new pipeline made of two pipes, each two meters in diameter, will be completed to carry the stream, although this is only a short-term solution. In the long run, the plan is to construct a new concrete channel to carry the water—an upgrade that would help future floods recede quickly and safely.

Plans are afoot to build a rainwater reservoir,

– she noted. Ms. Raisz further pointed out that the mine had directly provided jobs for more than 135 people. Efforts to ensure their continued employment are ongoing, while county and municipal leaders are exploring ways to support local tourism, according to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

Cover photo: Praid (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Nagymihály Zoltán
idezojelekKiss Gy Csaba

Kiss Gy. Csaba, a mintaadó önazonos polgár

Nagymihály Zoltán avatarja

Aki egyszer is hallotta gondolatait, azt nézőpontja, fogalmazásmódja, szelíd határozottsága legalábbis elgondolkodtatta.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu