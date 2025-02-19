Russia-Ukraine War: Peace Is Possible!

This clearly shows that the claim by pro-war forces that a ceasefire and peace are not possible is a lie, Tamas Menczer added.

Peace is a matter of political decision, so it is possible, we have always said so, we just needed a new figure who is strong enough and wants peace. This man is Donald Trump,

the politician emphasized, adding that the world has changed.

US President Donald Trump proved that Viktor Orban is right: there is no solution on the battlefield, communication channels must be kept open, we must negotiate, we must talk to the other, because without negotiations there is no peace, he wrote.

He highlighted that now the Americans have talked to the Russians. All this could only happen because the people in America rebelled against the pro-war, pro-immigration and pro-gender politicians, threw them out and elected a patriotic, pro-peace president.

The example is set, Brussels is next. Those who have endangered Europe's security and destroyed its competitiveness with their senseless war and sanctions policies cannot stay! Those who have taken a lot of money out of the pockets of the European people cannot stay! That's enough! Enough of Manfred Weber and his gang playing around with us! The time for sophisticated words is over, it's time to rebel! The rebellion of the patriots is next!

Tamas Menczer posted.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz-KDNP communications director, speaking at the inauguration of the Kemenes Confectionery Manufactory Kft plant in Paty on January 21, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)