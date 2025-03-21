Agriculture Minister: Ukraine’s EU Accession Could Put Agricultural Subsidies at Risk

Ukraine’s agriculture operates under a different production structure and quality conditions, using genetically modified crops and pesticides that have been banned in the European Union for 20–25 years, Istvan Nagy pointed out at the Monor stop, Pest county, of his country tour.

This poses a threat not only to EU farmers but also to the 550 million consumers in the European Union,

the agriculture minister said, adding that the goal of his tour is to inform the Hungarian farming community about these issues.

We must also discuss with farmers the dangers posed by diseases,

pointed out. He noted that Brussels is planning to restructure agricultural subsidies, which would change the role and availability of payments based on farm size, posing a significant risk to farmers.

If Hungarian farmers do not join forces, do not protect their interests, and do not show strength in order to preserve the subsidies, those subsidies could be at risk,

he said. It is no coincidence that the Hungarian government has initiated a consultative vote, allowing everyone to clearly express their position on these matters, he added.

Istvan Nagy also revealed that the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in Kisbajcs, Gyor-Moson-Sopron county, has been successfully contained and localized, preventing any further spread.

The veterinary authorities did an excellent job, which was also acknowledged by Brussels, leading to the lifting of the export ban on Hungarian products, except for the affected region,

he said. The minister highlighted that last year, the ministry of agriculture launched 40 grant programs, and another 35 will follow in 2025. As part of the completed rural development program, approximately 2,600 billion forints were disbursed by the end of 2024, with 50 billion forints allocated to Pest County for 1,150 applications.

A total of nearly 15 billion forints supported 362 municipal development projects,

For the development of rural local roads and for the acquisition of equipment for maintaining municipal roads, 11.7 billion forints were allocated to Pest county. Additionally, 1.2 billion forints in funding were provided for improving the infrastructure and equipment of local food markets, as well as for developing public catering services.

Around 600 million forints were allocated for the external renovation of local landmark buildings and for the creation and development of multifunctional community spaces,

Istvan Nagy continued. In addition to local municipalities, farmers and agricultural enterprises received more than 56 billion forints in funding, with 788 successful grant applications. The greatest interest was in food industry and winery investments, with 84 applications approved, totaling 17.67 billion forints. The interest in livestock farming investment grants was similarly high, with 96 applicants receiving more than 13 billion forints, the minister noted.

Eight billion forints were allocated for horticultural investments, 4 billion for feed manufacturers’ development, and 3.3 billion for precision equipment acquisitions in Pest County,

Istvan Nagy added.

Cover Photo: Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy (Photo: MTI)