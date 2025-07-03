Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: The Sky Is the Limit

In recent months, we have managed to lay a solid foundation for a new golden age in U.S. - Hungary relations. Since President Donald Trump took office, friendship has replaced lecturing, accusations, and stigmatization, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Wednesday, according to a ministry statement.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Speaking at a ceremonial reception held in honor of American Independence Day, FM Szijjarto began by emphasizing that, just like the United States, Hungary also places exceptional importance on independence.

Robert Palladino and Peter Szijjarto delivered speeches in honor of Independence Day (Photo: Attila Polyak)

FM Szijjarto delivered a speech on the occasion of Independence Day

The minister focused on the relationship between the two countries.

We are proud to belong to those nations that have had to fight multiple times for their own freedom and sovereignty. We are proud to see ourselves as a nation of freedom fighters,

– he said.

And we are also proud that in recent months we have succeeded in establishing the stable foundations of a new golden age of U.S.–Hungary ties and friendship,

– he added. Mr. Szijjarto went on to praise the pivotal role played by the U.S. ambassador in Budapest, and expressed agreement with Robert Palladino’s remark that “lecturing, accusations, and stigmatization have now disappeared from bilateral relations.

 

Since President Trump took office, practically everything has changed in the world. And that’s no exaggeration — the revolution of common sense has begun. We, Hungarians, are proud to count ourselves among the standard-bearers of that revolution,

– he emphasized.

With President Trump, the world has become safer. New wars have become shorter, and older ones seem to be running out of steam. With President Trump, words like peace, peace talks, and ceasefire can once again be used legitimately. And those who attacked us for more than three years for using those very words are now using them as well,

– he continued. In his speech at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, FM Szijjarto noted that the two countries follow remarkably similar strategies when it comes to border protection and the fight against illegal immigration.

The experience of illegal migration in Western Europe is crystal clear. It proves that we are right to insist on our sovereign right to make sovereign decisions about who we allow into our country and whom we are willing to live alongside,

– he said. He also pointed out that both the Hungarian and the U.S. governments place strong emphasis on supporting families and reinforcing traditional values.

We are also proud that just yesterday, we launched the largest tax-cutting program on the European continent, and we allocate five percent of our GDP to support families — placing us in a leading position among OECD countries,

– Mr. Szijjarto recalled. Addressed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, he underlined that last year saw a new record in trade volume, and that U.S. companies now form the third-largest group of investors in Hungary. He added that over the past ten years, the Hungarian government has supported the investments of 140 American companies, contributing to the creation of 20,000 jobs. In addition, the government has so far signed strategic cooperation agreements with 14 U.S. companies. FM Szijjarto also announced that Hungary will soon open a new consulate in Boston, and that the Hungarian government has recently decided to provide 9 billion forints in support of American investments in the automotive industry, electromobility, and digital research and development.

Across the ocean, they say ‘America First.’ And on this side of the ocean, we say ‘Hungary First.’ And so the ‘America First’ and ‘Hungary First’ principles give us an opportunity to elevate our friendship to a level where the sky is the limit,

– FM Szijjarto declared.

God bless this wonderful nation that loves and fights for freedom — the United States — and God bless the American–Hungarian friendship, for which we will continue to make great efforts in the period ahead,

– he concluded.

Thank you to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto for being our guest of honor at our Independence Day reception! It was an honor to host you as we celebrate a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian relations, including Hungary’s new honorary consulate in Boston, our strengthening energy cooperation, and a lasting friendship between patriots,

– Robert Palladino wrote in a post shared on social media. In his speech at the embassy, Mr. Palladino stated:

Tonight, as we mark the 249th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we honor not only the founding of the United States but the ideals that gave it life — and still give purpose to our alliance: liberty, sovereignty, and the right of nations to chart their own course. This is a time of renewal in the American story, and in our partnership with Hungary, we are turning the page...  and we are turning it together.

He added:

The return of President Donald J. Trump to the White House has brought new energy and clarity to American foreign policy. The administration’s approach is rooted in strength, realism, and mutual respect — it's already revilatalizing our friendship with Hungary. From now on, the United States will engage with our Hungarian allies the way true partners should: respectfully, constructively, and diplomatically.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Attila Polyak)

