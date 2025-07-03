Hungary FM: The Sky Is the Limit

We are also proud that just yesterday, we launched the largest tax-cutting program on the European continent, and we allocate five percent of our GDP to support families — placing us in a leading position among OECD countries,
– Mr. Szijjarto recalled. Addressed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, he underlined that last year saw a new record in trade volume, and that U.S. companies now form the third-largest group of investors in Hungary. He added that over the past ten years, the Hungarian government has supported the investments of 140 American companies, contributing to the creation of 20,000 jobs. In addition, the government has so far signed strategic cooperation agreements with 14 U.S. companies. FM Szijjarto also announced that Hungary will soon open a new consulate in Boston, and that the Hungarian government has recently decided to provide 9 billion forints in support of American investments in the automotive industry, electromobility, and digital research and development.
Across the ocean, they say ‘America First.’ And on this side of the ocean, we say ‘Hungary First.’ And so the ‘America First’ and ‘Hungary First’ principles give us an opportunity to elevate our friendship to a level where the sky is the limit,
– FM Szijjarto declared.
God bless this wonderful nation that loves and fights for freedom — the United States — and God bless the American–Hungarian friendship, for which we will continue to make great efforts in the period ahead,
– he concluded.
Thank you to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto for being our guest of honor at our Independence Day reception! It was an honor to host you as we celebrate a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian relations, including Hungary’s new honorary consulate in Boston, our strengthening energy cooperation, and a lasting friendship between patriots,
– Robert Palladino wrote in a post shared on social media. In his speech at the embassy, Mr. Palladino stated:
Tonight, as we mark the 249th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we honor not only the founding of the United States but the ideals that gave it life — and still give purpose to our alliance: liberty, sovereignty, and the right of nations to chart their own course. This is a time of renewal in the American story, and in our partnership with Hungary, we are turning the page... and we are turning it together.
He added:
The return of President Donald J. Trump to the White House has brought new energy and clarity to American foreign policy. The administration’s approach is rooted in strength, realism, and mutual respect — it's already revilatalizing our friendship with Hungary. From now on, the United States will engage with our Hungarian allies the way true partners should: respectfully, constructively, and diplomatically.
