Hungary FM: The Sky Is the Limit

Speaking at a ceremonial reception held in honor of American Independence Day, FM Szijjarto began by emphasizing that, just like the United States, Hungary also places exceptional importance on independence.

Robert Palladino and Peter Szijjarto delivered speeches in honor of Independence Day (Photo: Attila Polyak)

FM Szijjarto delivered a speech on the occasion of Independence Day

The minister focused on the relationship between the two countries.

We are proud to belong to those nations that have had to fight multiple times for their own freedom and sovereignty. We are proud to see ourselves as a nation of freedom fighters,

– he said.