Brussels Must Accept Two Million People's Opinion, Gergely Gulyas Says

During the government press briefing, Minister Gergely Gulyas evaluated the recently held NATO and European Union Summits. He said, as Ukraine’s future is not in NATO, instead of European Union membership, a different type of relationship should be pursued with the country.

Gergely Gulyas stated that the NATO summit differed fundamentally from previous ones because the current United States president and leadership made it entirely clear that Ukraine’s future is not within NATO.

As no similar shift occurred in Europe, the minister noted that the EU summit was significantly more difficult. He added that the Hungarian stance was clearly expressed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Brussels must accept the opinion of the two million people who made their position clear during the Voks 2025 public consultation vote in Hungary.

Gulyas also pointed out that during previous enlargements of the bloc, the EU guaranteed its own security by granting membership to NATO member states.

Under the new circumstances, this means that with no NATO membership for Ukraine, the European Union also goes without the usual security guarantees of enlargement, which is why a different kind of relationship must be pursued with Ukraine, the minister summarized.