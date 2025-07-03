As previously reported, President Tamas Sulyok traveled to Bratislava where he met with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini.
Presidents of Hungary and Slovakia Hold Talks
“A shared goal is to continually enrich the good neighborly relations based on mutual trust, even amidst the challenges of the 21st century,” Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok said in Bratislava after talks with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini.
During the meeting, special attention was given to bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The two heads of state reviewed the development of defense relations, with a particular focus on the planning processes and allied exercises within NATO, and highlighted Hungary’s contribution to the protection of Slovak airspace as an important element of security policy.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
In his press statement, Tamas Sulyok emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing with unprecedented intensity and mutual trust, as evidenced by the vibrancy of bilateral political dialogue and concrete results such as the development of cross-border infrastructure.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok (Source: Tamas Sulyok’s Facebook page)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels Must Accept Two Million People's Opinion, Gergely Gulyas Says
Ukraine’s future is not in NATO, and instead of EU membership, a different type of relationship should be pursued with the country.
Tamas Menczer: Ukrainians Working to Replace Orban Government with a Puppet Administration
Ukraine has no business to interfere in what government is leading Hungary.
New Data Is In: Fidesz Has Convincing Lead
Nezopont Institute has put out its latest research results.
Hungary FM: The Sky Is the Limit
Friendship has replaced lecturing and stigmatization.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels Must Accept Two Million People's Opinion, Gergely Gulyas Says
Ukraine’s future is not in NATO, and instead of EU membership, a different type of relationship should be pursued with the country.
Tamas Menczer: Ukrainians Working to Replace Orban Government with a Puppet Administration
Ukraine has no business to interfere in what government is leading Hungary.
New Data Is In: Fidesz Has Convincing Lead
Nezopont Institute has put out its latest research results.
Hungary FM: The Sky Is the Limit
Friendship has replaced lecturing and stigmatization.