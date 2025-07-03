Rendkívüli

Hárítják a felelősséget az ellenzéki politikusok, akik érintettek lehetnek az ukrán kémbotrányban

Sulyok TamásSzlovákiaPeter Pellegrini
magyar

Presidents of Hungary and Slovakia Hold Talks

“A shared goal is to continually enrich the good neighborly relations based on mutual trust, even amidst the challenges of the 21st century,” Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok said in Bratislava after talks with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 07. 03. 15:14
Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok (Source: Tamas Sulyok’s Facebook page)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As previously reported, President Tamas Sulyok traveled to Bratislava where he met with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini.

Sulyok Tamás Pozsonyba utazott
Tamas Sulyok, the President of Hungary, traveled to Bratislava. (Source: Facebook/Tamas Sulyok)

President Tamas Sulyok on Visit to Bratislava

During the meeting, special attention was given to bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The two heads of state reviewed the development of defense relations, with a particular focus on the planning processes and allied exercises within NATO, and highlighted Hungary’s contribution to the protection of Slovak airspace as an important element of security policy.

In his press statement, Tamas Sulyok emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing with unprecedented intensity and mutual trust, as evidenced by the vibrancy of bilateral political dialogue and concrete results such as the development of cross-border infrastructure.

Cover photo: Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok (Source: Tamas Sulyok’s Facebook page)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekpride

Szörnyűség történt a szombati pride-on, a drag queen mindent bevallott

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Szégyen!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu