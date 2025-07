The National Resistance Movement in Hungary recently announced it was launching a campaign. On the group's social media page they state:

A few days ago, we Hungarians sent a clear message to Brussels: we do not want Ukraine’s EU accession! More than two million of us voted no, halting a process that would seriously harm our country.

They emphasized: “But it seems Brussels does not accept the decision of the Hungarian people. Manfred Weber recently outright declared he is fed up with Viktor Orban. He has repeatedly stated that they want to interfere in next year’s Hungarian elections and install a puppet government in Hungary.”