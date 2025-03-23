Csaba Domotor Confronts Peter Magyar with Facts Re Ukrainian Grain

In a video uploaded to his Facebook page, Csaba Domotor, MEP of Fidesz, refuted Peter Magyar’s statements about grain imports from Ukraine.

The government did not allow Ukrainian grain to enter the country but banned its import,

said Csaba Domotor on social media, highlighting that

we did this against strong opposition because your friends and promoters in Brussels have been criticizing this step all along. Moreover, Ukrainian grain flooded the Eastern member states precisely because these same friends of yours liberalized Ukrainian grain trade after the outbreak of the war. The volume of imported grain into the EU rose from 287,000 tons to 2.8 million tons in just one year. This drove down prices, which is why the Hungarian government had to take action.

Furthermore, he questioned Peter Magyar for not being present in the European Parliament when the relevant committee voted on this issue.

You say that actions come first, words come second. I agree with that, but then why weren't you there for the vote this week? Because on Wednesday we voted in the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture. Among other things, on whether Ukrainian seeds should be allowed to enter the EU more easily.

He emphasized that this is an important issue because Ukraine has significant genetically modified crop production. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 55 percent of genetically modified soy is grown without registration in Ukraine.

This poses a significant risk, which is why we voted against it. I also voted against it. And what did you do? Well, you weren’t there. Another MEP from EPP voted in your place, approving the proposal in your absence. Just like the EPP and the liberal grand coalition,

Csaba Domotor pointed out.

"When the Tisza Party was admitted into the European People’s Party, Mr. Weber clearly stated that one of the conditions was unconditional support for Ukraine. That is why you deny everything at home, but in Brussels, you go along and vote in favor of everything,"

concluded Csaba Domotor.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP of Fidesz (Source: Facebook)