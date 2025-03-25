Janos Boka: Hungary's Support for Ukraine EU Membership Hinges on Public Opinion Vote

The minister elaborated that the EU seems to be lagging behind by two or three episodes when it comes to Ukraine.

"Brussels's stance is still the same as it was at the outbreak of the war: support Ukraine at all costs, even though a lot has changed since then."

A direct channel of communication has emerged between the United States and Russia, and a new geopolitical system is taking shape, which includes Russia, and is aiming for mutually beneficial relationships.

The EU should take steps in this direction as well [...] but that is not happening,

he added.

Boka argued that there is no meaningful debate within the EU about the purpose, duration, and consequences of supporting Ukraine. Instead, federalists pushing for deeper integration and EU-level defense policy dominate the agenda, without realistically considering what his level of support for Ukraine will mean for EU member states.

Hungary, however, is conducting an opinion vote to assess public sentiment, and the results will inform the Hungarian government's position on the matter, the minister said, adding that European leaders are set to meet again in Paris on Thursday, ostensibly to discuss a new security framework and security guarantees for Ukraine.

But this cannot be considered an EU meeting, as no consensus was reached within the Union on these matters,

he noted. Hungary supports strengthening defense capabilities, but at the national level, not through EU institutions. Each member country should maintain its own adequate defense capabilities, and if the EU provides more flexible budgetary rules to support this, that is welcome. However, Hungary does not support expanding EU competencies nor taking on more joint EU debt, the minister stressed.

Regarding his meeting with the new EU Commissioner for Rule of Law, Boka said that while dialogue is always beneficial, as it allows both sides to understand each other’s positions, fundamental disagreements remain.

Since the relationship between the Hungarian government and the European Commission is complex, Boka suggested simplifying it based on three key principles.

Topping the list is the Commission should only deal with issues that truly fall within its competencies. Second, it should apply equal standards across all cases. And third, it should ensure transparency regarding financial support given to NGOs and media platforms.

And it should not even think of taking over the funds provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID),

Boka added.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)