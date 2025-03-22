PM Orban: Children Come First, and Everyone Must Adapt to This

PM Orban pointed out that the current legal situation places authorities in a difficult position because it is unclear which right takes precedence: unrestricted liberty of expression, or parents’ rights to raise their children? Who comes first: those marching at pride events, or children?

The Hungarian government’s position is that children come first, and everyone must adapt to this. In this regard, we must establish a clear legal framework,

– he emphasized.

Referring to pride events, Viktor Orban also underlined that, as a father, a Hungarian citizen, someone concerned about the future of the homeland and someone who feels responsible for the spiritual and intellectual well-being of the next generation, he has always been troubled by the fact that such things can happen.

Moreover, I was the prime minister, and all this still happened,

– he added.

Behind this attempt at society's sexual re-education, there is enormous international pressure — a network that can also be called the international gender network—exerted on the government simultaneously from Washington and Brussels, PM Orban remarked.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (right) gives an interview to host Zsolt Torocsik on Kossuth Radio’s "Good Morning, Hungary!" program in Brussels' Public Media Center, on March 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI / PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)