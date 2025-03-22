PM Orban: Children Come First, and Everyone Must Adapt to This

The current debate in parliament revolves around whether children come first, PM Orban told Kossuth Radio’s "Good Morning, Hungary!" program on Friday, regarding the pending amendment to Hungary's assembly laws with a view to enhance child protection. Speaking from the public media’s Brussels studio, Mr. Orban emphasized the government's position, that the right to a healthy upbringing is a fundamental right for children, and must be considered when exercising all other fundamental rights.
On the subject of amending Hungary’s assembly laws for child protection purposes, Mr. Orban stated that, under normal circumstances, the right of assembly and the protection of children can coexist. However, this is not the case when sexuality—whether between same-sex or opposite-sex individuals—is brought out into the streets or when gender activists seek to enter schools to dictate to children what they should learn, and when, about this highly complex aspect of life, instead of their parents.
The government is currently working on establishing a legal framework that will enable authorities to determine, based on legal regulations, whether pride-like events can be held in public spaces under the right of assembly, or whether children's rights take precedence, thereby necessitating the exclusion of such events from public spaces,
– he added.