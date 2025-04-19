UkrajnaTisza PártEurópai UnióHidvéghi BalázsMagyar Péter
Balazs Hidveghi: Peter Magyar Keeps Lying—Even on Good Friday

Brussels has promised Ukraine accelerated EU accession in exchange for continuing the war. The cost of this would also be paid by the Hungarian people, warned Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, in a social media post.

2025. 04. 19. 10:14
Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)
Hidveghi emphasized that Hungarians would be made to bear the cost of Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU integration, and noted that the Tisza Party supports this.

The situation is crystal clear: Brussels has offered Ukraine accelerated EU accession in exchange for continuing the war. We must decide on this NOW! The Tisza Party has already made its decision—they support Ukraine’s EU membership, which means the Hungarian people will be made to foot the bill for both the war and the accession process. Peter Magyar is now in a tight spot—he supports fast-tracked membership on Brussels’ orders, even though the majority of Hungarians oppose it. That’s why he’s now panicking and desperately scrambling. That’s why it’s crucial that as many of us as possible participate in the opinion vote. Vote 2025!

Hidveghi posted.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)

