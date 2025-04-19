Balazs Hidveghi: Peter Magyar Keeps Lying—Even on Good Friday

The situation is crystal clear: Brussels has offered Ukraine accelerated EU accession in exchange for continuing the war. We must decide on this NOW! The Tisza Party has already made its decision—they support Ukraine’s EU membership, which means the Hungarian people will be made to foot the bill for both the war and the accession process. Peter Magyar is now in a tight spot—he supports fast-tracked membership on Brussels’ orders, even though the majority of Hungarians oppose it. That’s why he’s now panicking and desperately scrambling. That’s why it’s crucial that as many of us as possible participate in the opinion vote. Vote 2025!