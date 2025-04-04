Európai UnióEurópai ParlamentMagyarország
magyar

Zoltan Kovacs Reveals Why Hungary Is Being Vilified in the EP

Hungary is once again the target of distorted and unbelievable accusations.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 04. 11:06
Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Kocsis)
Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Kocsis)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations, responded on social media to the anti-Hungarian remarks made during the European Parliament’s plenary session.

In Strasbourg, they held another Hungary Day — which, of course, was once again nothing more than an occasion to disgrace Hungary by hurling incredible, absurd, and blatantly distorted accusations at us,

– declared the state secretary, adding that there is a clear reason behind it all.

We know exactly why this is happening. It’s all about the money — the millions of dollars and euros paid over the past years and decades to Hungarian and European left-wing parties to crush anyone who dares to speak differently, who opposes their will, and who refuses to fall in line,

– State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs said.

Cover photo: Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Kocsis)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekWellor

Magyar Pétert érzékeny pontján trafálta telibe a titokzatos „hódolója"

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Hann Endrének is jutott a jóból.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.