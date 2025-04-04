Zoltan Kovacs Reveals Why Hungary Is Being Vilified in the EP

Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations, responded on social media to the anti-Hungarian remarks made during the European Parliament’s plenary session.

In Strasbourg, they held another Hungary Day — which, of course, was once again nothing more than an occasion to disgrace Hungary by hurling incredible, absurd, and blatantly distorted accusations at us,

– declared the state secretary, adding that there is a clear reason behind it all.

We know exactly why this is happening. It’s all about the money — the millions of dollars and euros paid over the past years and decades to Hungarian and European left-wing parties to crush anyone who dares to speak differently, who opposes their will, and who refuses to fall in line,

– State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs said.

Cover photo: Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Kocsis)