Raul Latorre: Patriots Can Count on Us

"I come from Paraguay, a nation of principles and values. I am the son of a nation that loves freedom and sovereignty, and stands up for the protection of faith. Our constitution recognizes life from the moment of conception. As a physician, I accept this as an undeniable biological truth. Life begins at conception. That is why protecting faith and motherhood helps new life flourish," began Raul Latorre, president of Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies. He emphasized:

Our constitution protects the family as the primary unit of upbringing and the cornerstone of society. It defines marriage as the union between a man and a woman. However, we do not protect these values because they are written in the constitution—they were written into the constitution because they first took root in the hearts of the Paraguayan people.

He went on to say that Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies declared itself a pro-family and pro-life institution, ensuring that every piece of legislation and public policy passed follows this moral plurality.

We protect private property and hold sacred the right of a man and a woman to enjoy the fruits of their hard work with their family. For years, we were relentlessly bombarded by foreign ideologies that threatened life, family, our identity, and our faith. And yet, we stood strong and drew a line of defense. From across the ocean, we watched as brave nations like Hungary also stood their ground, raised their flag high, and refused to yield to foreign pressure,

he said, noting that one cannot ignore what is happening in the world. As he put it:

Washington is one of the epicenters of historic change and the rise of a realm of common sense. But we must also remember those who stood firm even before this transformation began—those who resisted everything thrown at them and could not be forced to succumb. We stand with the brave Hungarians, who have continuously defended freedom, even in the darkest moments. Congratulations, Hungary!

He added that Paraguay stands with CPAC, "a beacon for us, a reference point for values".

“We stand with Israel, a nation whose fate is closely tied to our own, and we stand for its right to exist and to defend its people. We remember all those whose lives were taken and those who are still being held captive," he said.

I speak out for freedom: freedom from collectivism and socialist ideology; freedom from gender ideology seeking to rewrite biology’s foundations; freedom from globalist ideology bringing the hell of uniformity; freedom from cultural death; and freedom from those attacking families and promoting abortion.

In conclusion, Raul Latorre highlighted: