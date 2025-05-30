After just three and a half short years, even Bild has reached the point of admitting: the sanctions policy isn't working, Balazs Hidveghi stated in a Facebook post. The MEP for Fidesz pointed out that while the German press is now beginning to face reality, European Commission leaders, such as Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, continue to place their hopes in new sanctions packages aimed at 'collapsing' Russia's economy.

"This is the same mindset blessed with a sense of reality that once told us that 'illegal migration doesn't exist' or Ukraine’s EU accession is in Europe’s interest,’” Hidveghi wrote, emphasizing that what these decisions have in common is that they were made without consulting the people of Europe, and in fact, by completely ignoring their opinions. He highlighted that

reality always catches up with political illusions in the long run.

In his view, the sanctions policy has caused more damage to Europe than to Russia, illegal migration has triggered serious, often irreversible changes in Western European cities over the past decade, and he considers Ukraine's EU accession to be completely contrary to the interests of European citizens.

Hidveghi stated that the Hungarian government has already proven it can stop Brussels' migration plans – and now similar determination is needed regarding Ukraine. In closing, he urged his followers: "Let's stand up for our interests and don't let Brussels try to decide over our heads again! Vote in Voks 2025!"