PM Orban Announces Extension of Markup Cap

The markup cap on a range of products will definitely remain in place until August.

2025. 05. 30. 11:48
On Wednesday, the government decided to extend the price margin cap, and on Thursday evening, the extension of reduced markups on food prices was officially published in the Hungarian Gazette

20240828 Budapest CBA Príma Áruház Élelmiszer vásárlás Illusztráció Fotó: Havran Zoltán HZ Magyar Nemzet MN A képen: tej tejtermék
Photo: Zoltan Havran

The new government decree modifies the previous one, which had limited how much markup retailers could apply to certain food products. The original decree achieved its goal, resulting in  a noticeable drop in the prices of essential food items. However, that regulation was initially set to expire on May 31.

The amendment, signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, changes the original end date, ensuring that the markup cap will remain in effect until at least the end of August.

The purpose of the decree is to extend the timeline of measures introduced to reduce food prices in order to protect Hungarian families and curb food inflation, the justification says.

The modified decree will enter into force the day after its official publication.

Cover photo: Illustation (Photo: Somogyi Hirlap/Robert Lang)

