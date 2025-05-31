Rendkívüli

Brussels Acknowledges Legality of Hungarian Laws

The European Commission has officially closed the infringement proceedings against Hungary related to the operation of the Central European University (CEU) and the "Stop Soros" law. With this move, Brussels has effectively acknowledged that Hungarian regulations fully comply with EU law—something MEP Eniko Gyori believes warrants an apology.

2025. 05. 31. 13:02
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Source: AFP)
The infringement procedures initiated by Brussels against Hungary concerning the operation of the Central European University (CEU) and the “Stop Soros” legislative package have come to an end,  MEP Eniko Gyori announced on her social media page. According to the Fidesz politician, this means the European Commission itself has acknowledged that current Hungarian regulations are fully in line with EU law.

Brussels was wrong and should admit it, says MEP Gyori (Source: Facebook: Eniko Gyori)

Brussels should acknowledge

The proceedings have been closed because the Commission itself established that current Hungarian regulations are fully aligned with EU law,

wrote Eniko Gyori in her post. The MEP also questioned whether previously vocal critics would be willing to admit they were wrong.

I ask: will those left-wing and EPP MEPs who attacked Hungary for years now be willing to adopt a resolution admitting they were wrong—and apologize to the Hungarian people?

she asked. According to Eniko Gyori, the Hungarian government and Hungarian people have long been under unjustified attacks, but this recent decision clearly confirms that Brussels was wrong to initiate the procedures in the first place.

 

